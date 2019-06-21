This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 21 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork forced into late changes as injured trio out of Munster final showdown

Tom Clancy, Eoghan McSweeney and John O’Rourke are all out.

By Adrian Russell Friday 21 Jun 2019, 9:38 AM
1 hour ago 2,359 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4691902
Ronan McCarthy: preparing for visit of the Kingdom.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ronan McCarthy: preparing for visit of the Kingdom.
Ronan McCarthy: preparing for visit of the Kingdom.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK SENIOR FOOTBALL boss Ronan McCarthy has been forced to make three changes to his starting XV for tomorrow’s Munster SFC decider against Kerry at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Tom Clancy, Eoghan McSweeney and John O’Rourke are out injured, the county have confirmed.

Sean White is now picked at centre back in place of Clancy while Kevin O’Driscoll is handed the No 12 jersey and Stephen Sherlock will come in at corner forward. Peter Murphy and Paul Walsh are added to the subs’ bench.

CORK XV v Kerry 

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)

3. James Loughrey (Mallow)

4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Liam O’ Donovan (Clonakilty)

6. Sean White (Clonakilty) 

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s, captain)

9. Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

12. Kevin O’ Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

13. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

Subs 

16. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

17. Kevin O’ Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

18. Peter Murphy (Bandon)

19. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

20. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

21. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

22. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)

23. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

24. Ronan O’ Toole (Eire Og)

25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

26. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie