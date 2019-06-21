Cork forced into late changes as injured trio out of Munster final showdown

CORK SENIOR FOOTBALL boss Ronan McCarthy has been forced to make three changes to his starting XV for tomorrow’s Munster SFC decider against Kerry at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Tom Clancy, Eoghan McSweeney and John O’Rourke are out injured, the county have confirmed.

Sean White is now picked at centre back in place of Clancy while Kevin O’Driscoll is handed the No 12 jersey and Stephen Sherlock will come in at corner forward. Peter Murphy and Paul Walsh are added to the subs’ bench.

CORK XV v Kerry

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)

3. James Loughrey (Mallow)

4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Liam O’ Donovan (Clonakilty)

6. Sean White (Clonakilty)

7. Mattie Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s, captain)



9. Killian O’ Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

11. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

12. Kevin O’ Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

13. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

Subs

16. Micheál Martin (Nemo Rangers)

17. Kevin O’ Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

18. Peter Murphy (Bandon)

19. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

20. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

21. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

22. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)

23. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

24. Ronan O’ Toole (Eire Og)

25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

26. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)