Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 16 September 2021
Advertisement

Cork GAA have planning permission turned down for Páirc Uí Chaoimh revamp

It was hoped to build a new entrance on the Monahan Road side of the stadium and develop a new GAA Museum.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 16 Sep 2021, 7:14 PM
10 minutes ago 339 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5551283
Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

PLANNING PERMISSION HAS been turned down by Cork City Council for changes that were submitted by Cork GAA for the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium and its environs.

a-general-view-of-pairc-ui-chaoimh-before-of-the-game Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

In July, Cork GAA announced that were seeking to develop a new GAA Museum and Visitor Experience centre, including a ground floor café, at the stadium.

They also hoped to construct new entrances and a car park off Monahan Road to improve access to the stadium, a move that decided upon in respone to the pedestrianisation of the Marina area adjacent to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The stadium board and Cork GAA have this evening issued a statement noting the decision ‘with surprise and extreme disappointment’ and they will seek ‘an urgent meeting’ with Cork City Council to discuss the refusal of the planning application.

a-general-view-of-pairc-ui-chaoimh-ahead-of-the-game A view of the entrance to Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The full statement reads:

“The Board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium and Cork GAA note with surprise and extreme disappointment the decision of Cork City Council’s Planning Department in relation to its recent application for changes to the stadium and its environs.

“The decision notwithstanding, there remain serious safety issues and infrastructural deficits that have the potential to impede the development of the stadium into the future.

“The Board and Cork GAA’s intention was always to enhance the operation of the stadium and to improve its interaction and integration with Marina Park.

“We submitted this planning application in good faith following extensive pre-planning consultations with Cork City Council, and had sought to engage positively and constructively in the process.

“As applicants, we were expecting a request for further information from the Planning Department, and would have fully engaged with that process as is standard practice in most applications of this size and scale.

“No such request was forthcoming.

“The outright refusal raises serious and immediate questions about the safety of the existing vehicular access to Páirc Uí Chaoimh via the pedestrianised Marina.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Cork GAA has grave concerns about this ongoing situation.

“The issue of insufficient disabled parking in proximity to the stadium, which was highlighted prominently in the application, remains a critical deficit.

“The Board will continue to seek an appropriate resolution to the issues outlined, and will now consider all options.

“We will continue to seek to engage with residents groups and all interested parties in a meaningful way as we work to achieve the full potential of the stadium for all the people of Cork.

“The Board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Cork GAA will seek an urgent meeting with Cork City Council to discuss the refusal of the planning application.”

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie