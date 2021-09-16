Cork GAA have planning permission turned down for Páirc Uí Chaoimh revamp

PLANNING PERMISSION HAS been turned down by Cork City Council for changes that were submitted by Cork GAA for the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium and its environs.

In July, Cork GAA announced that were seeking to develop a new GAA Museum and Visitor Experience centre, including a ground floor café, at the stadium.

They also hoped to construct new entrances and a car park off Monahan Road to improve access to the stadium, a move that decided upon in respone to the pedestrianisation of the Marina area adjacent to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The stadium board and Cork GAA have this evening issued a statement noting the decision ‘with surprise and extreme disappointment’ and they will seek ‘an urgent meeting’ with Cork City Council to discuss the refusal of the planning application.

The full statement reads:

“The Board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh Stadium and Cork GAA note with surprise and extreme disappointment the decision of Cork City Council’s Planning Department in relation to its recent application for changes to the stadium and its environs.

“The decision notwithstanding, there remain serious safety issues and infrastructural deficits that have the potential to impede the development of the stadium into the future.

“The Board and Cork GAA’s intention was always to enhance the operation of the stadium and to improve its interaction and integration with Marina Park.

“We submitted this planning application in good faith following extensive pre-planning consultations with Cork City Council, and had sought to engage positively and constructively in the process.

“As applicants, we were expecting a request for further information from the Planning Department, and would have fully engaged with that process as is standard practice in most applications of this size and scale.

“No such request was forthcoming.

“The outright refusal raises serious and immediate questions about the safety of the existing vehicular access to Páirc Uí Chaoimh via the pedestrianised Marina.

“Cork GAA has grave concerns about this ongoing situation.

“The issue of insufficient disabled parking in proximity to the stadium, which was highlighted prominently in the application, remains a critical deficit.

“The Board will continue to seek an appropriate resolution to the issues outlined, and will now consider all options.

“We will continue to seek to engage with residents groups and all interested parties in a meaningful way as we work to achieve the full potential of the stadium for all the people of Cork.

“The Board of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Cork GAA will seek an urgent meeting with Cork City Council to discuss the refusal of the planning application.”