'There’s a commercial imperative that we pursue all options' - Cork GAA CEO

CORK GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan said no partnership will work “unless it’s sustainable for both sides” and he is confident of a “good outcome” as discussions with Supervalu continue today over naming rights to Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Irish Examiner first reported that the stadium is set to be renamed SuperValu Páirc as part of a deal worth up to €300,000 per year.

But the news provoked widespread debate with Tánaiste Mícheal Martin, and the family of Padraig Ó Caoimh among those to publicly speak out against the decision to drop the Ó Caoimh name.

Last night, after the Cork County Board met, O’Donovan told RTÉ GAA correspondent Marty Morrissey that there is a “commercial imperative” to pursue all revenue-generating options but that Cork GAA have taken heed of the debate around the renaming of the ground.

“We do know there has been a lot of discussion over the past 24 hours, we’re listening to that,” O’Donovan said. “We’re listening very closely to our clubs. That will inform our discussion as we proceed.”

O’Donovan said all aspects of the deal continue to be considered.

“They’re very complex deals in terms of various elements,” he added. “They’re a bit more complex than jersey sponsorships so we’ll be considering all aspects of the deal and continuing a great discussion with Supervalu who have very similar ideals as we have in terms of community focus and so on. So it’s a great match there and we continue discussions.

“There’s a commercial imperative that we pursue all commercial options, and we’ll listen to our members and their feelings on the different aspects of a deal.”

The public response to the deal was not a surprise to the Cork County Board, according to O’Donovan.

“No debate would ever surprise us in Cork, it’s par for the course, it shows the value of the Cork brand,” he said.

“It shows the passions people have. It shows that it was discussed in many households across the country in the last 24 hours, that shows you the interest we have in our games, in our brand, in our family, in our 140 years of history, that’s a serious commercial revenue stream we feel we can maximise in the future.”

Asked whether ‘Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh’ would be an acceptable compromise to both sides, O’Donovan said: “Everything is up for discussion. We’ll be speaking to Supervalu again tomorrow (Wednesday) and continuing those discussions and getting a deal that’s right for both parties. There’s no partnership that will work if it’s not sustainable for either side. So we’re listening to our members, I’m sure Supervalu are listening to their franchisees and their staff and so on so I’m sure we’ll reach a really good outcome.”

O’Donovan said the Cork County Board want to proceed “as urgently as possible with all commercial arrangements”. He said they want to have “something in place” before the provincial championships begin in April.