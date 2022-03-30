Membership : Access or Sign Up
Cork board back calls for Páirc Uí Rinn to host Munster semi-final against Kerry

The game is scheduled to take place on 7 May.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 30 Mar 2022, 12:06 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE CORK COUNTY board have backed calls for Páirc Uí Rinn to remain as the venue for their Munster senior football championship semi-final against Kerry.

There is uncertainty over the venue for the game on Saturday 7 May, which had been fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn, with the larger capacity Páirc Uí Chaoimh unavailable due to an Ed Sheeran concert at the stadium.

It emerged in recent days that the Munster Council were considering a switch to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney, as it would have a greater capacity than Páirc Uí Rinn.

But with Cork entitled to home advantage under the arrangement between the two counties – they met in Killarney for last summer’s Munster decider – the county board have agreed with their senior football management that the game should remain in Páirc Uí Rinn.

This was outlined in a statement released this morning from the board to local Cork radio station Red FM.

“Further to correspondence from our Senior Football management, the Cork County Executive wishes, once more, to confirm Páirc Uí Rinn as our home venue for the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final versus Kerry.

“Secondly, we are confident that the necessary works can be completed in time for the fixture once the venue is confirmed in the next few days.”

The capacity of Páirc Uí Rinn for the game is still to be clarified with a final decision from the Munster Council expected tonight.

