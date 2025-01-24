All-Ireland finalists Cork, Galway, and Armagh name sides for league openers

ALL-IRELAND FINALISTS Cork, Galway, and Armagh have unveiled their starting sides ahead of their opening league clashes tomorrow evening.

Cork boss Pat Ryan has named nine of the side that started last July’s final loss to Clare, as they prepare for their Division 1A hurling league opener away to Wexford at 5pm tomorrow.

Three players (Ger Millerick, Luke Meade, and Shane Kingston) who came on in that game are named to start for this league clash. Wing-back Cormac O’Brien, wing-forward Brian Roche and full-forward Pádraig Power, who have all won All-Ireland U20 hurling medals in recent years, are all given starting spots.

Galway have named eight players that started the All-Ireland football final loss to Armagh as the counties prepare for a Division 1 football league rematch at 5.15pm in Pearse Stadium tomorrow. Newcomer Sam O’Neill from the St James club is a debutant in attack, and centre-forward Finnian Ó Laoí returns to the starting side.

Seán Kelly will captain the team, while there are starting places handed to defenders John Daly and Daniel O’Flaherty.

Armagh have selected ten players who started in that Croke Park success, with newcomer Tomás McCormack drafted into defence, while Greg McCabe also comes inton the back line. The attack sees additions in Darragh McMullen, Cian McConville, and Stefan Campbell.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers – captain), 7. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

8. Luke Meade (Newcestown), 9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)

13. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 14. Padraig Power (Blarney), 15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3, Seán Fitzgerald (Bearna), 4. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough) 7. Seán Kelly (Maigh Cuilinn – captain)

8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)

10. Cathal Sweeney (Salthill-Knocknacarra), 11. Finnian Ó Laoí (An Spideál), 12. Céin Darcy (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)

13. Cillian Ó Curraoin (Micheál Breathnach), 14. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard), 15. Sam O’Neill (St James)

Armagh

1. Blaine Hughes (Carrickcruppen)

2. Tomás McCormack (Annaghmore), 3. Barry McCambridge (Clann Éireann), 4. Aidan Forker (Maghery – captain)

5. Connaire Mackin (Shane O’Neill’s), 6. Tiernan Kelly (Clann Éireann), 7. Greg McCabe (Shane O’Neill’s)

8. Ben Crealey (Maghery), 9. Niall Grimley (Madden)

10. Oisín Conaty (Tír nan Óg), 11. Rory Grugan (Ballymacnab), 12. Darragh McMullen (Madden)

13. Cian McConville (Crossmaglen Rangers), 14. Andrew Murnin (Naomh Pól), 15. Stefan Campbell (Clan na Gael)