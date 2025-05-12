Leicester Tigers name Geoff Parling to replace Cheika as head coach

PREMIERSHIP CLUB LEICESTER have named former England and Lions lock Geoff Parling as their new head coach from next season, replacing the departing Michael Cheika.

The 41-year-old, who won two English Premiership titles with Leicester as a player, is currently an assistant coach under Joe Schmidt with Australia.

He will remain with the Wallabies for the Test series against the Lions in July and early August before taking charge at Welford Road, where Cheika has been at the helm for just one season.

Advertisement

Parling won 29 England caps and featured in all three Tests when the Lions beat Australia 2-1 in 2013.

He joined the Wallabies as forwards coach in 2020, having previously worked with the Melbourne Rebels.

“I was lucky enough to have some incredible moments in the Leicester Tigers jersey, made through hard work by good people, and so I am extremely proud to be coming back to lead the club,” Parling said.

“There are not many opportunities that would make myself and my family think about leaving Australia, the place we’ve called home for the past seven years, but coming back to Leicester Tigers is one that we are really looking forward to.”

Club chairman Tom Scott said Parling was a “high-calibre coach and strong leader” who knew the club from his time as a player.

Rugby Australia director of high performance Peter Horne said: “Geoff has given his heart and soul to Australian rugby and for that we are very grateful.”

Cheika’s Leicester are second in the Premiership table ahead of the final two rounds of regular season fixtures, strongly placed to reach the play-offs.

– © AFP 2025