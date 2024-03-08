Kilkenny, Clare, Cork and Galway name sides for weekend hurling league ties

KILKENNY HAVE NAMED TJ Reid and Paddy Deegan in the half-forward line for Sunday’s Division 1 hurling league trip to Ennis to face Clare.

Reid and Deegan are selected in an attack that also features Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody. Kilkenny have shaken up their starting side from the win over Offaly last time out with goalkeeper Eoin Murphy and defender Huw Lawlor some of the other key figures that have returned.

Eamonn Fuody is named to start in goal for Clare, while notable defensive additions are Paul Flanagan, Conor Cleary and Diarmuid Ryan. The attacking trio of David Reidy, Peter Duggan and Mark Rodgers are all handed starting spots as well.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Cork’s team announcement for their trip to Tullamore to play Offaly sees Niall O’Leary and the Downey brothers, Eoin and Rob, all starting in defence, in the changes from the win over Waterford last time out.

Luke Meade comes in at midfield, while the inclusions in attack are Declan Dalton, back after injury, and Blackrock’s Alan Connolly. Darragh Fitzgibbon and Tim O’Mahony are notable inclusions on the bench.

Galway's Jack Grealish. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Dublin bring Eddie Gibbons into goal for the game in Pearse Stadium, which sees manager Micheál Donoghue face his native Galway in Salthill. Galway make just the one change from their comfortable win last time out over Antrim, as Jack Grealish comes into the defence for Darren Morrissey.

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), 6. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 7. Shane Murphy (Glenmore)

8. Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale) , 9. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands)

10. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 11. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 12. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels – captain)

Advertisement

13. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 14. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 15. Harry Shine (Dicksboro)

*****

Clare

1. Eamonn Foudy (Inagh-Kilnamona)

2. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea), 3. Conor Cleary (Kilmaley), 4. Adam Hogan (Feakle)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. Conor Leen (Corofin)

8. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle), 9. Daithi Lohan (Wolfe Tones)

10. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona), 11. David Reidy (Éire Óg Ennis), 12. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

13. Mark Rodgers (Scariff), 14. Aidan McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 15. Keith Smyth (Killanena)

*****

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers

5. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), 6. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr – captain), 7. Rob Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown),

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Conor Lehane (Midleton), 12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

13. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 15. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

*****

Galway

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2. Jack Grealish (Gort), 3. Fintan Burke (St Thomas), 4. Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

5. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh), 6. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan), 7. Daithí Burke (Turloughmore)

8. David Burke (St Thomas), 9. Seán Linnane (Turloughmore)

10. Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge), 11. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell), 12. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

13. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge), 14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara – captain), 15. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

*****

Dublin

1. Eddie Gibbons (Kilmacud Crokes)

2. James Madden (Ballyboden St-Enda’s), 3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 4. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields)

5. Conor Donohoe (Erins Isle), 6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

8. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s), 9. Seán Gallagher (Naomh Barróg)

10. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 12. Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Danny Sutcliffe (St Judes), 14. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s), 15. Seán Currie (Na Fianna)