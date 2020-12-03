Cork make one change as they unveil starting side to face Galway in All-Ireland semi-final

Shauna Kelly is named to start for Cork on Sunday.

CORK HAVE DRAFTED Shauna Kelly into their starting side for Sunday’s All-Ireland senior semi-final against Galway.

Kelly has been named to start at corner-back, having come on at half-time of their last group game against Cavan. Meabh Cahalane drops to the bench in the only change from that recent win.

Dual player Libby Coppinger is included amongst the substitutes for a game that will determine who faces Dublin in the final on Sunday 20 December. Cork and Galway last faced off in 2017 when they met at the quarter-final stage with Cork running out comprehensive winners.

Throw-in at Parnell Park is 1.30pm with live TV coverage on TG4.

Meanwhile it was announced today that the Ulster senior ladies final will take place between Monaghan and Armagh on Saturday 12 December. Clones will host the game at 1.30pm with the BBC set to livestream the game.

Cork

1. Martina O’Brien (Clonakilty)

2. Eimear Meaney (Mourneabbey)

3. Roisin Phelan (St Brigid’s – Dublin)

4. Shauna Kelly (Araglen Desmonds Bui)

5. Melissa Duggan (Dohenys)

6. Ashling Hutchings (Fermoy)

7. Erika O’Shea (Macroom)

8. Máire O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey)

9. Hannah Looney (Aghada)

10. Eimear Kiely (Valley Rovers)

11. Ciara O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)

12. Orla Finn (Kinsale)

13. Áine O’Sullivan (Beara)

14. Doireann O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey)

15. Saoirse Noonan (Nemo Rangers)

Subs

16. Lisa Crowley (Éire Óg)

17. Aisling Kelleher (St Val’s)

18. Clare O’Shea (Beara)

19. Orlagh Farmer (Midleton)

20. Niamh Cotter (Kilmacud Crokes – Dublin)

21. Daire Kiely (Valley Rovers)

22. Sadhbh O’Leary (Kinsale)

23. Meabh Cahalane (Éire Óg)

24. Emma Cleary (Éire Óg)

25. Laura Cleary (Éire Óg)

26. Abbie O’Mahony (Glanmire)

27. Caoimhe O’Callaghan (Kinsale)

28. Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s)

29. Katie Quirke (Bride Rovers)

30. Ciara McCarthy (St Val’s)

