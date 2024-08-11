Cork crowned back-to-back All-Ireland camogie champions after thriller against Galway

Cork 1-16

Galway 0-16

CORK HAVE BEEN crowned back-to-back All-Ireland senior camogie champions after a thrilling final win over Galway.

Ger Manley’s side powered to a three-point victory late on in a ding-dong battle, as the Rebels completed a senior and intermediate double in front of 27,811 fans at Croke Park.

Katrina Mackey’s 36th-minute goal was crucial as Cork moved into a six-point lead early in the second half. Galway reeled the favourites in, and the sides were level for the 10th time in the 51st minute — 1-13 to 0-16.

But Cork’s bench and fitness was key through a late rally, with scores from Sorcha McCartan (two) and Clodagh Finn ultimately getting them over the line.

Galway will rue a string of missed chances late on as their wait for a first O’Duffy Cup since 2021 continues. It’s also a third All-Ireland disappointment for the county in 2024, after their men’s and women’s football teams were defeated in recent weeks.

More to follow.

Scorers for Cork: Katrina Mackey 1-2, Saoirse McCarthy (1f) and Amy O’Connor (3f) 0-3 each, Orlaith Cahalane and Sorcha McCartan 0-2, Cliona Healy, Fiona Keating, Ashling Thompson and Clodagh Finn 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Carrie Dolan 0-8 (7f), Aoife Donohue 0-4, Ailsh O’Reilly 0-2, Niamh Mallon and Ciara Hickey 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Amy Lee (Na Piarsaigh)

Advertisement

2. Meadbh Murphy (Ballinora), 3. Izzy O’Regan (Ballygarvan), 4. Pamela Mackey (Douglas)

5. Hannah Looney (Killeagh), 6. Laura Treacy (Killeagh), 7. Laura Hayes (St Catherines — vice captain)

8. Aisling Thompson (Milford), 9. Aoife Healy (Aghada)

10. Saoirse McCarthy (Courcey Rovers), 11. Fiona Keating (Courcey Rovers), 12. Cliona Healy (Aghabullogue)

13. Amy O’Connor (St Vincent’s), 14. Katrina Mackey (Douglas), 15. Orlaith Cahalane (St Finbarrs)

Subs

20. Sorcha McCartan (St Finbarrs) for Katrina Mackey (39 – injured)

27. Ciara O’Sullivan (Newcestown) for Cliona Healy (48)

17. Meabh Cahalane (St Finbarrs) for Hannah Looney (51)

25. Clodagh Finn (Fr O’Neills) for Fiona Keating (52)

22. Emma Murphy (Glen Rovers) for Orlaith Cahalane (63)

Galway

1. Sarah Healy (St Thomas)

2. Rachael Hanniffy (Oranmore Maree), 3. Roisin Black (Oranmore Maree — captain), 4. Dervla Higgins (Athenry)

5. Annmarie Starr (Killimor), 6. Aine Keane (St Thomas), 7. Ciara Hickey (Davitts)

8. Niamh Hanniffy (Oranmore Maree), 9. Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses)

10. Aoife Donoghue (Mullagh), 11. Niamh McPeake (Liam Mellows), 12. Olwen Rabbitte (Athenry)

13. Carrie Dolan (Clarinbridge), 14. Niamh Mallon (Sarsfields), 15. Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore Maree)

Subs

23. Orlaith McGrath (Sarsfields) for Ailish O’Reilly (48)

20. Ally Hesnan (Shamrocks) for Olwen Rabitte (65).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).