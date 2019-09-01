Corbett hits 1-7 as Cork claim extra-time All-Ireland minor glory against Galway

Cork 3-20

Galway 3-14

A MARATHON AFFAIR to start the day in Croke Park with Cork eventually grasping All-Ireland silverware and providing another boost to their county’s football fortunes.

Cork's Conor Corbett in action against the Galway defence. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cork accelerated clear in the additional period, Ryan O’Donovan’s early goal setting the tone and they were full value for their ultimate success. Captain Conor Corbett was terrific in shooting 1-7 while Michael O’Neill and substitute O’Donovan also made huge scoring contributions to seal the victory.

Normal time concluded in a blaze of drama. Sharpshooter Tomo Culhane nailed a free to edge Galway a point in front, Cork sub Luke Murphy swung over a fine score to tie the game in injury-time.

There was more to come. Galway surged upfield for a winning point and grabbed a goal instead as substitute Niall Cunningham powered a shot to the net. Cork won the resultant kickout, transferred possession to wing-forward Hugh Murphy and he blasted in a long delivery. Conor Corbett had been Cork’s focal point all day up front and he delivered, grabbing the ball and sidestepping the cover before firing home a goal. 2-13 apiece and extra-time was necessitated.

Cork got on top in extra-time and did not lose the initiative, outscoring Galway 1-4 to 0-1 in the first additional period. That settled the issue although the Connacht side did grab another goal late on courtesy of Cunningham. The scoring was rounded off in style by Cork captain Corbett as he clipped over a fine score.

Cork were grateful to a pair of brilliant interventions from goalkeeper Cian O’Leary after half-time. He repelled goalbound drives from Galway’s Tomo Culhane and Nathan Grainger to help keep Cork’s challenge alive after they had trailed 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval.

The significance of those saves was highlighted further when Cork pounced to hit the net themselves in the 36th minute. Kelan Scannell made a great catch from a kickout, Michael O’Neill surged forward and when the opening was presented to Jack Cahalane, he calmly rolled his shot to the net.

Galway's Daniel Cox goes up against Cork's Daniel Peet. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Galway’s defence was superbly organised in the first half. Cork had scored seven goals in their previous two games in the All-Ireland series, Galway recognised that threat and packed plenty cover in the rearguard to frustrate them.

Both sides entered the game with dangerous forwards in strong form. Tomo Culhane and Conor Corbett showcased their capabilities early on, sharing the opening four points of the game from play as the teams were locked at 0-2 apiece by the 11th minute.

Culhane got greater joy after that, finishing the half with 0-5 to his name. He was aided by a critical input from Daniel Cox, who picked off a neat brace of points. They were worth their half-time advantage and looked in a strong condition to claim honours at the finish.

Cork pegged them back courtesy of Corbett’s goal and Culhane missed a tricky late free to win it for Galway. In extra-time Bobby O’Dwyer’s charges were on top and Cork could celebrate an All-Ireland minor crown afterwards for the first time in 19 years.

Scorers for Cork: Conor Corbett 1-7, Michael O’Neill 0-6 (0-3f), Ryan O’Donovan 1-2, Jack Cahalane 1-1, Darragh Cashman 0-2, Patrick Campbell, Luke Murphy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Tomo Culhane 0-10 (0-7f), Niall Cunningham 2-0, Daniel Cox 1-2, Nathan Grainger 0-2.

Cork

1. Cian O’ Leary (Douglas)

4. Daniel Peet (Clonakilty)

6. Neil Lordan (Ballinora)

7. Joseph O’Shea (Urhan)

5. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet)

3. Daniel Linehan (Castlemagner)

2. Adam Walsh Murphy (Valley Rovers)

8. Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers)

12. Eoghan Nash (Douglas)

10. Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg)

14. Patrick Campbell (Nemo Rangers)

9. Keelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers)

13. Michael O’Neill (Buttevant)

15. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven)

11. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers – captain)

Subs

17. Seán Andrews (Shamrocks) for Peet (35)

18. Nathan Gough (Bishopstown) for O’Shea (46)

20. Luke Murphy (Cullen) for Nash (50)

22. Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe) for Cahalane (60)

19. Tadhg O’Donoghue (Carrignavar) for Walsh-Murphy (inj) (68)

15. Cahalane for Campbell (75)

12. Nash for Lawton (77)

Galway

1. Donie Halleran (Cortoon Shamrocks)

2. Jonathan McGrath (Caherlistrane – captain)

3. Ruairí King (Clifden)

4. Liam Tevnan (Northern Gaels)

5. Cian Hernon (Bearna)

6. Ethan Fiorentini (St Michaels)

7. Kyle O’Neill (Caherlistrane)

8. James McLaughlin (Moycullen)

9. Daniel O’Flaherty (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

10. Evan Nolan (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

11. Warren Seoige (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir)

12. Dylan Brady (Corofin)

13. Nathan Grainger (Claregalway)

14. Tomo Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

15. Daniel Cox (Moycullen)

Subs

22. Conal Gallagher (St Michael’s) for O’Flaherty (52)

24. Niall Cunningham (St Gabriel’s) for Grainger (56)

18. Darragh Kennedy (Clifden) for Nolan (56)

17. James Webb (Oughterard) for Hernon (58)

21. Mark Colleran (Tuam Stars) for Brady (65)

23. Alan Naughton (Caltra) for Cox (78)

19. Daniel McNulty (St James) for O’Neill (78)

Referee: Noel Mooney (Cavan)