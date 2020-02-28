Canning back for Galway and Cork ring the changes for hurling showdown out west

Joe Canning facing Cork in 2016. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

GALWAY AND CORK have shown their hand ahead of their Allianz Hurling League Division 1A showdown at Pearse Stadium on Sunday [throw-in 2pm].

Big names return for both sides as Joe Canning starts for the Tribesmen after his late withdrawal before the Waterford clash last weekend.

Brian Concannon, who replaced the Portumna star before throw-in, retains his place, while Tadhg Horan is the player to make way to facilitate the one change in personnel.

Captain Padraic Mannion is fit to start after suffering a rib injury last week, and David Burke makes his return to the squad and is named in the matchday 26 for the first time under Shane O’Neill. Johnny Coen is also included.

Cork boss Kieran Kingston has made four changes for his side’s trip.

Anthony Nash returns between the posts and takes the number one jersey from Patrick Collins, while Conor Lehane starts at corner forward after being a substitute against Limerick last time out.

Elsewhere, Niall O’Leary and Aidan Walsh come in, while Tim O’Mahony, Luke Meade and Declan Dalton drop out of the starting 15.

The Rebels are third in Division 1A with two wins from four outings, while Shane O’Neill’s Galway sit second from the bottom, though they do have a game in hand after a postponement.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Darren Morrissey (SarsfieldsGAA)

3. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree)

4. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

6. Shane Cooney (St. Thomas’)

7. Fintan Burke (St. Thomas’)

8. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

9. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)

10. Niall Burke (Oranmore/Maree)

11. Joe Canning (Portumna)

12. Sean Bleahane (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

13. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

14. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

15. Conor Cooney (St. Thomas’)

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Niall O’ Leary (Castlelyons)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

7. Sean O’ Leary-Hayes (Midleton)

8. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Robbie O’ Flynn (Erins Own)

11. Seamus Harnedy (St. Itas)

12. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

13. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!