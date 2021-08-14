Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 14 August 2021
All-Ireland U20 hurling final pushed back 24 hours by GAA

Galway and Cork will meet in Thurles.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 Aug 2021, 11:23 AM
18 minutes ago 974 Views 0 Comments
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
THE ALL-IRELAND U20 hurling final has been put back by 24 hours to Wednesday evening, the GAA have confirmed. 

Cork and Galway were scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 7.30pm at Semple Stadium but the game has been refixed for the same time the following day.

A GAA statement reads: “To ensure conclusion of the process related to the drafting of the statutory instrument currently required for hosting larger attendances at our fixtures during the pandemic, the GAA confirms that Tuesday evening’s scheduled GAA hurling U20 Championship final meeting of Cork and Galway in Thurles has been pushed back by 24 hours.”

Tickets for the original fixture will be valid for Wednesday evening.

