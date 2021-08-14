All-Ireland U20 hurling final pushed back 24 hours by GAA

THE ALL-IRELAND U20 hurling final has been put back by 24 hours to Wednesday evening, the GAA have confirmed.

Cork and Galway were scheduled to meet on Tuesday at 7.30pm at Semple Stadium but the game has been refixed for the same time the following day.

A GAA statement reads: “To ensure conclusion of the process related to the drafting of the statutory instrument currently required for hosting larger attendances at our fixtures during the pandemic, the GAA confirms that Tuesday evening’s scheduled GAA hurling U20 Championship final meeting of Cork and Galway in Thurles has been pushed back by 24 hours.”

Tickets for the original fixture will be valid for Wednesday evening.