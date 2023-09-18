Maginificent eleven All Star nominations for champions Cork

ALL IRELAND CAMOGIE CHAMPIONS Cork lead the way in the PwC All-Star nominations, with an impressive 11 players making the longlist, while hat-trick hero Amy O’Connor and Saoirse McCarthy make the shortlist for senior player of the year, along with Beth Carton of Waterford.

In bridging the five-year gap since they last tasted All-Ireland senior final success, the O’Duffy Cup was welcomed back to Leeside and a host of individual honours are set to follow at the prestigious awards ceremony at Croke Park on 4 November.

Defeated finalists Waterford have nine players nominated in recognition of their performances in reaching the All Ireland final since 1945.

Galway were only beaten once in the All Ireland series, that coming in the semi-final against Cork and as such have been recognised with seven nominations.

Tipperary, beaten by a single point in the semi-final by Waterford, have seven nominations while Kilkenny have three.

In the Intermediate level, All-Ireland champions Derry have two nominations for Player of the Year in Aine McAllister and Aoife Ní Chaiside, while beaten finalists Meath have Aoife Minogue shortlisted.

The Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year category includes Ellen Casey and Caoimhe Cahill of winners Clare, and Jean Kelly of beaten finalists Tipperary.

The full list of nominees are as follows;

Cork

Amy Lee, Amy O’Connor, Fiona Keating, Hannah Looney, Katrina Mackey, Laura Hayes, Laura Treacy, Libby Coppinger, Meabh Cahalane, Meabh Murphy, Saoirse McCarthy.

Waterford

Annie Fitzgerald, Beth Carton, Brianna O’Regan, Keeley Corbett Barry, Lorraine Bray, Mairead O’Brien, Niamh Rockett, Orla Hickey, Vikki Falconer.

Galway

Aoife Donohue, Carrie Dolan, Fiona Ryan, Niamh Hanniffy, Roisin Black, Shauna Healy, Siobhán McGrath.

Tipperary

Aoife McGrath, Cait Devane, Julieanne Bourke, Karen Kennedy, Roisin Howard, Teresa Ryan.

Kilkenny

Claire Phelan, Denise Gaule, Grace Walsh.