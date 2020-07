How many times did Cork play Waterford in senior hurling championship action during this time? INPHO 2 6

4 5

Which player scored Cork's only goal in both the 2005 and 2006 All-Ireland finals? INPHO Joe Deane INPHO Ben O'Connor

INPHO Niall McCarthy INPHO Kieran Murphy

Name the club of Cork's two managers at this time? INPHO St Finbarr's Glen Rovers

Na Piarsaigh Blackrock

Which of these statements is true to describe Setanta Ó hAilpín's Cork senior career? INPHO He scored a hat-trick against Kilkenny He didn't score a point in a championship game in Croke Park

He won an All-Star award but not an All-Ireland medal He played football and hurling for Cork in the same season

Which of these Cork players finished their career with the most All-Star awards? INPHO Diarmuid O'Sullivan INPHO Sean Óg Ó hAilpín

INPHO Ronan Curran INPHO Jerry O'Connor

Brian Corcoran made his inter-county comeback in the 2004 Munster semi-final against Limerick. What happened after he was brought on? INPHO He was booked He scored a point while on his knees

He went off injured He scored a penalty

Which Cork player won the Hurler of the Year award in 2005? Inpho Brian Corcoran Sean Óg Ó hAilpín

Donal Óg Cusack Jerry O'Connor

Cork won their first All-Ireland title in five years in 2004. How many points did they beat Kilkenny by in that game? INPHO 8 10

7 9

How many Munster hurling titles did Cork win in this time frame? INPHO 2 1

3 4