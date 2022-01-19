Clare and Galway senior club winning coach joins Cork side Blackrock

SUCCESSFUL HURLING COACH Louis Mulqueen is to work with 2020 Cork hurling champions Blackrock for this season.

Blackrock’s manager Fergal Ryan, an All-Ireland winning defender with Cork, who has been at the helm for the last six years, stepped down from his position last December.

He guided Blackrock in October 2020 to their first Cork title win in 18 years before they bowed out in last year’s championship at the semi-final stage at the hands of eventual champions Midleton.

Mulqueen has now linked up with the Blackrock setup. He was recently immersed in Galway club hurling, guiding city side Liam Mellows in 2017 to their first title win since 1970. They lost the All-Ireland semi-final subsequently to Dublin side Cuala and also reached the Galway deciders in 2018 and 2019, losing both at the hands of St Thomas.

Blackrock National Hurling Club would like to welcome Louis Mulqueen as part of our senior setup for the upcoming season. The backroom staff will be announced in due course. pic.twitter.com/L3q2NniSt6 — Blackrock Hurling (@RockiesCork) January 19, 2022

Before that Mulqueen worked alongside Davy Fitzgerald for Clare’s 2013 All-Ireland senior hurling triumph. He had previously been involved with the Clare senior hurling team when Cyril Lyons was in charge, while also enjoying great success with St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield, when they won the All-Ireland club final in 1999.

