Dublin: 2°C Monday 6 December 2021
Cork Munster senior winning defender brings inter-county career to a close

Colm Spillane excelled in 2017 and 2018 but has been hampered by injuries since then.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 6 Dec 2021, 8:08 PM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

TWO-TIME MUNSTER senior hurling winner Colm Spillane has confirmed his departure from the inter-county scene.

The Cork defender made his last appearance for the county senior side as a late substitute in July’s All-Ireland quarter-final against Dublin.

Injuries have hit the 28-year-old hard during his career, he tore his cruciate in 2016 and endured back problems at other stages. Those fitness issues were cited as a reason for him opting out of the inter-county game, when he spoke to The Irish Examiner this evening.

“I was out a good bit this year with Cork and while I’d love to play on, the injuries have really piled up and it’s just not the same, to be honest.”

Spillane made his senior debut for Cork in the league in 2013 but had to wait until 2017 for his championship debut in a Munster clash against Tipperary.

That was the start of his best run in the Cork senior ranks as he nailed down a defensive position and started in the Munster senior final wins over Clare in 2017 and 2018, in the inside line of defence. His performances were rewarded with All-Star nominations in both those years.

Spillane’s departure comes after the retirement of experienced defender Eoin Cadogan as the Cork squad undergoes change ahead of the 2022 season.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

