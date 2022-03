Cork name side for hurling league semi-final against Kilkenny

CORK HAVE ANNOUNCED their team for tomorrow night’s hurling league semi-final against Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Manager Kieran Kingston brings back several big guns to his team after shuffling the pack for last Sunday’s loss to Wexford, Cork having already booked their semi-final place before that game.

Patrick Collins returns in goal, while captain Mark Coleman is named at centre-back. Darragh Fitzgibbon and Ger Millerick link up again to form the midfield partnership.

Robbie O’Flynn and star man Patrick Horgan are both named in the attack.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

Advertisement

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), 4. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

5. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain), 7. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 12. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

13. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs