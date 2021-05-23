BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 23 May 2021
Cork fire in seven goals as they cruise past Westmeath for 33-point home league win

Patrick Horgan and Alan Connolly both hit the net twice in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

By The42 Team Sunday 23 May 2021, 5:43 PM
55 minutes ago 3,497 Views 2 Comments
Alan Connolly scored two goals for Cork.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Alan Connolly scored two goals for Cork.
Alan Connolly scored two goals for Cork.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Cork 7-27

Westmeath 0-15

CORK MADE IT five points from three Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A games as they bagged a seven-goal haul against Westmeath at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

While they were somewhat sloppy in the opening quarter, the Rebels pulled clear coming up to half-time as goals from Luke Meade and Patrick Horgan were allied to an earlier strike from Alan Connolly.

A 3-14 to 0-9 interval advantage expanded to 7-19 to 0-9 before Westmeath got their first score of the second half and Kieran Kingston’s side ultimately had 33 points to spare on their visitors.

Westmeath led twice early on thanks to points from Davy Glennon and Killian Doyle, but both Glennon and Niall O’Brien were forced to depart injured before the 21st minute. While Cork’s play was pock-marked with poor early wides, they settled as Connolly netted from Daire Connery’s nice pass and it was 1-4 to 0-4 by the first-half water-break.

Four points in a row between the 22nd and 25th minutes gave Cork breathing space as they led by 1-9 to 0-5 and Meade netted on the half-hour after Patrick Horgan, Seán O’Leary Hayes and Shane Barrett worked the ball well.

Connery and Connolly combined for Horgan’s goal to make to 3-10 to 0-9 and they had four more unanswered points before half-time.

Within a minute of the restart, Cork had a point from Alan Cadogan – his fourth – and a goal from Barrett before Horgan punished poor Westmeath defending for the fifth goal.

Darragh Fitzgibbon set up Cadogan to make it 6-17 to 0-9 on 41 minutes and Connolly got his second and Cork’s seventh goal just before the water-break.

alan-cadogan-celebrates-scoring-his-sides-sixth-goal Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Westmeath’s brightest forward Josh Coll did end their drought and they had further points from Aaron Craig, Coll and Ciarán Doyle but Cork eased their way to a 33-point win in the end.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 2-4 (0-2 frees), Alan Cadogan 1-4, Alan Connolly 2-1, Shane Barrett 1-3, Luke Meade 1-2, Daire Connery 0-3 (0-2 frees), Tim O’Mahony, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Brian Turnbull (0-2 frees) 0-2 each, Conor Cahalane, Robert Downey, Seán Twomey, Seán O’Leary Hayes 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westmeath: Killian Doyle (0-4f), Josh Coll 0-5 each, Ciarán Doyle 0-2, Aaron Craig, Aonghus Clarke, Davy Glennon 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Ger Collins

2. Seán O’Leary Hayes, 3. Eoin Cadogan, 4. Seán O’Donoghue

5. Tim O’Mahony, 7. Niall Cashman, 6. Robert Downey

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon, 9. Daire Connery

10. Conor Cahalane, 15. Luke Meade, 12. Shane Barrett

14. Alan Connolly, 11. Patrick Horgan, 13. Alan Cadogan

Subs

22. Tadgh Deasy for Meade (41)

23. Simon Kennefick for Horgan (41)

19. James O’Flynn for O’Mahony (48)

21. Bill Cooper for Fitzgibbon (52)

25. Brian Turnbull for Alan Cadogan (53)

24. Seán Twomey for Connolly (54)

26. Daniel Meaney for Connery (56)

Westmeath

1. Eoin Skelly

2. Darragh Egerton, 3. Tommy Doyle, 4. Brendan Doyle

5. Aaron Craig, 6. Aonghus Clarke, 7. Shane Clavin

8. Joey Boyle, 9. Alan Cox

13. Niall O’Brien, 11. Killian Doyle, 9. Robbie Greville

12. Davy Glennon, 24. Niall Mitchell, 10. Josh Coll

Subs

15. Eoghan Ahearn for O’Brien (9, injured)

14. Ciarán Doyle for Glennon (21, injured)

23. Shane Williams for Ahearn (48)

18. Conor Shaw for Doyle (58)

19. Kevin Regan for Brendan Doyle

20. Peadar Scally for Craig (both 63)

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford)

COMMENTS (2)

