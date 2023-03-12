Late Cork comeback delivers victory at home against Limerick

Cork 2-14

Wexford 0-18

Stephen Barry reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

CORK ONLY LED once but they did so at just the right time, Cormac Beausang’s 72nd-minute goal giving them the victory that clinches top spot in Division 1A and a place in the Allianz Hurling League semi-finals.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Seamus Harnedy celebrates with Cork goalscorer Cormac Beausang. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

For all Cork’s intricate passing, it was two long balls that unlocked Wexford. Pádraig Power flicked to the net after the break but his side still trailed until Jack O’Connor’s 70th-minute levelling point.

Then a Patrick Collins free caused further goalmouth chaos, with Séamus Harnedy kicking the ball into the path of Beausang who applied the finish.

It was hard to believe Wexford shipped 6-25 to Clare last week as they held Cork scoreless for the opening 20 minutes in greasy conditions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

However, they will be left counting the cost of injuries down the spine of their team. Conor McDonald, Damien Reck, Liam Óg McGovern, and Matthew O’Hanlon all exited early, while Diarmuid O’Keeffe limped through the final 15 minutes at full-forward after Wexford had used up their allocation of subs.

O’Keeffe, on his return to the starting line-up, expertly dropped off to mop up all sorts of loose ball around his own 21. Darragh Egan also gave late starts to O’Hanlon and Lee Chin, both back from injury, while Kevin Foley was called on in the first half.

Ken Sutton / INPHO Wexford's Conor Hearne shoots under pressure from Cork's Ciaran Joyce. Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

O’Hanlon added a sense of calm to the full-back line while Chin (0-9) knitted everything together with his neat and tidy short passing from centre-forward. He was also a key force in Wexford winning over three-quarters of their long puck-outs (7 out of 9) in the first half.

Chin had the first two points and set up another for Simon Donohoe. Corner-forward Rory Higgins provided the first line of defence, hooking and blocking Cork defenders for a score of his own and laying on another for Mikie Dwyer.

Dwyer had replaced McDonald, who was hampered by a heavily strapped right leg but still produced a fine catch and score with his final involvement.

It left Wexford 0-6 to no-score ahead, while McGovern hit the side-netting when going for goal.

Declan Dalton had an early piledriver saved by James Lawlor but his side had to wait for two Shane Kingston frees to open their account before Shane Barrett added their first from play in the 25th minute.

Cork cut the gap to two but their play remained riddled by errors and cheap turnovers as Wexford finished the stronger with a Chin free and Charlie McGuckin point off a short puck-out gone wrong. 0-10 to 0-6 at the break.

Pat Ryan resisted the urge to run the changes at half-time but with Harnedy, O’Connor, and Alan Cadogan all back on the bench after overcoming injuries, they were soon to follow.

Their puck-out malfunctioned again on the resumption, with Chin converting a free and intercepting another for Donohoe’s second point.

Wexford’s lead was six but it would be halved in the 45th minute. Lawlor saved from Conor Cahalane but when Barrett’s subsequent shot appeared to be dropping harmlessly wide, Power managed to reach out his hurley and divert it to the net. 0-13 to 1-7.

Harnedy created three points, two for Kingston and one for Barrett, as Cork narrowed to a point behind, although Collins saved well from Jack O’Connor.

With Chin keeping Wexford ticking over, there was no equaliser until the final minute of normal time when Cork’s O’Connor slotted an acute point.

After Beausang’s goal, there was still time for the Cork O’Connor to be sent off for a second yellow card and for one last goalmouth scramble, Conor Hearne’s effort flying over the bar.

Scorers for Cork: Shane Kingston 0-8 (7f), Pádraig Power 1-1, Cormac Beausang 1-0, Shane Barrett 0-3, Brian Hayes 0-1, Jack O’Connor 0-1.

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 0-9 (5f), Rory Higgins 0-2, Simon Donohoe 0-2, Mikie Dwyer 0-2, Charlie McGuckin 0-1, Conor McDonald 0-1, Conor Hearne 0-1.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons, captain), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 6. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 7. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

8. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 12. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 14. Pádraig Power (Blarney), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

24. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) for Dalton (46)

26. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) for Hayes (46)

17. Rob Downey (Glen Rovers) for Meade (48)

23. Cormac Beausang (Midleton) for Twomey (66)

25. Alan Cadogan (Douglas) for Power (70+1)

Wexford

1. James Lawlor (Ferns St Aidan’s)

25. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’), 2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 4. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien)

5. Ian Carty (Taghmon-Camross), 6. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 7. Connal Flood (Cloughbawn)

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s Rathangan), 9. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna)

10. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), 17. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers), 12. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Éanna)

11. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s Rathangan), 14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna), 15. Rory Higgins (Rathnure St Anne’s)

Subs

20. Mikie Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard) for McDonald (14 inj)

21. Kevin Foley (Rapparees) for D Reck (34 inj)

23. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s) for McGovern (44 inj)

24. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s) for Higgins (53)

3. David Clarke (Glynn-Barntown) for O’Hanlon (60 inj)

Referee: Seán Cleere (Kilkenny)

