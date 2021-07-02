Cork name three debutants in team to face Limerick, new goalkeeper in for Tipperary

Conor Cahalane in action for Cork against Limerick.

CORK HAVE NAMED three championship debutants for tomorrow’s Munster hurling semi-final against reigning champions Limerick.

Patrick Collins, the long-time understudy to Anthony Nash, will start in goal after taking over the number one jersey during the league. Ger Millerick and Conor Cahalane, younger brother of full-back Damien, are the other newcomers.

Only seven of the Cork side that played in their last championship tie with Limerick in May 2019 are named to start for tomorrow night’s game at 7pm in Semple Stadium.

The experienced Bill Cooper is a notable figure on the bench after missing a lot of the league through injury, along with young forwards Alan Connolly and Shane Barrett, who will both feature in the 2020 All-Ireland U20 final next Saturday night.

Liam Sheedy is set to hand a championship debut to goalkeeper Barry Hogan for Tipperary’s Munster semi-final against Clare.

Tipperary goalkeeper Barry Hogan. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The Kiladangan player, an All-Ireland U21 winner with the county in 2018, is selected between the posts to face the Banner.

In total Tipperary have named 13 of the All-Ireland winning side from 2019 that started in that final success over Kilkenny, Hogan and corner-forward Jake Morris the two new inclusions.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra).

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 7. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas).

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own).

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields).

Subs

16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton)

18. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

19. Niall Cashman (Blackrock)

20. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

22. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

23. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

24. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

25. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

26. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Tipperary

1 Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 4. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg).

5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), 6. Seamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel), 7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields).

8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 9. Michael Breen (Ballina).

10. Jason Forde (Silvermines), 11. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 12. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh).

13. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule), 14. Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch – captain), 15. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg).

Subs

16. Brian Hogan (Lorrha Dorrha)

17. Robert Byrne (Portroe)

18. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens)

19. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)

20. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)

21. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

22. Paul Flynn (Kiladangan)

23. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

24. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

25. James Quigley (Kiladangan)

26. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

