Friday 4 June 2021
Cork make 10 changes for Limerick game and Tipperary welcome back Callanan

Throw-in tomorrow night at the Gaelic Grounds is 7.15pm.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 4 Jun 2021, 9:08 PM
17 minutes ago 817 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5458441
Cork boss Kieran Kingston.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK BOSS KIERAN Kingston has placed the emphasis on youth for tomorrow night’s league clash with Limerick as part of ten changes while Tipperary welcome captain Seamus Callanan back to face Westmeath on Sunday.

Only two players in the Cork starting fifteen, Damien Cahalane and Alan Cadogan, are over the age of 24 for the trip to the Gaelic Grounds as ten changes are made from the landslide win against Westmeath last time out.

Patrick Collins returns in goal while Cahalane, Niall O’Leary, Ger Millerick and Mark Coleman, who captains the team, are brought into the defence. Billy Hennessy is introduced to the midfield while the attack sees Shane Kingston, Robbie O’Flynn, Declan Dalton and Jack O’Connor all handed starts.

Fr O’Neills duo Millerick and Dalton are both set to make their first appearances in this year’s league while there are newcomers on the bench in Cormac O’Brien and Daire O’Leary, both part of last year’s U20 squad that have qualified for the All-Ireland final.

Tipperary have named Callanan at full-forward with goalkeeper Brian Hogan also drafted in, along with centre-back Brendan Maher and wing-back Brian McGrath.

Michael Breen comes in at midfield to partner Paddy Cadell while Willie Connors is drafted into the attack at wing-forward.

Barry Hogan, Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Alan Flynn, Dillon Quirke and John O’Dwyer are the players to make way for Tipperary.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons).

5. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain), 7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers).

8. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s), 9. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh).

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 11. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own).

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas), 14. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields).

Subs

16. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)

18. Niall Cashman (Blackrock)

19. Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill)

20. James O’Flynn (Erins Own)

21. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

22. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

23. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

24. Tadgh Deasy (Blackrock)

25. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

26. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill), 3. Padraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 4. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg).

5. Robert Byrne (Portroe), 6. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh), 7. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney).

8. Michael Breen (Ballina), 9. Paddy Cadell (JK Brackens).

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh), 11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney, 12. Willie Connors (Kiladangan).

13. John McGrath, 14. Seamus Callanan (Drom & Inch), 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

