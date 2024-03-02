Cork's Mark Coleman suffers jaw fracture in injury setback before championship

CORK HURLER MARK Coleman has suffered another injury setback, fracturing his jaw in a training session today, which leaves him in a race to be fit for the start of the Munster championship.

The 42 understands Blarney player sustained the injury in a Cork training session today and has undergone an operation this evening. The timeline for his recovery is still unclear. Cork begin their Munster championship campaign on 21 April against Waterford.

The injury is a major blow for Coleman after his recent return to action. He had missed the 2023 campaign with Cork due to a knee injury, but made his comeback off the bench in the loss last month to Kilkenny, before starting last Sunday against Waterford.

Coleman has been a regular in the Cork team since his breakthrough season in 2017, winning an All-Star that year. He had made his championship debut as a substitute against Wexford in 2016, fresh out of the minor ranks, and captained the Cork team for the 2022 season.