All-Ireland U20 winning setup to backbone Ryan's new Cork hurling management

NEW CORK HURLING boss Pat Ryan has finalised his senior management team with the selectors from the county’s recent All-Ireland U20 winning sides set to assist him.

Pat Ryan celebrating during his time as Cork U20 hurling boss. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Former Cork star defender Wayne Sherlock (Blackrock) and this year’s county U20 boss Donal O’Mahony (Bishopstown) are both set to fill positions, as part of a group that was announced and ratified at a Cork county board meeting tonight.

They will be joined by Brendan Coleman (Youghal) and Fergal Condon (Aghada), who also worked with Ryan in 2021 as Cork won two All-Ireland U20 hurling titles in the space of six weeks, while Waterford native Donal O’Rourke is to coach the team.

Condon recently was at the helm as divisional outfit Imokilly won three county senior hurling crowns in Cork between 2017 and 2019. Sherlock was one of Cork’s leading defenders, winning three All-Ireland senior medals between 1999 and 2005, winning an All-Star award in 2004. O’Mahony worked as senior selector before with the Cork hurlers during John Meyler’s time in charge.

Wayne Sherlock. Source: INPHO

O’Rourke will be involved in a coaching role after previously managing his county’s senior camogie team and coaching the Galway camogie side to All-Ireland glory last year.

He was involved in Cork club hurling last year with an Erins Own team that reached the county senior quarter-final stage. The Cappoquin native previously played club hurling for Sarsfields in Cork alongside Ryan.

The new Cork senior boss has taken over the position after the departure of Kieran Kingston. Ryan last year steered Cork to those All-Ireland wins at U20 level in the delayed 2020 decider against Dublin and the 2021 final at the expense of Galway.