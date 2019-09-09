Cork, Fermanagh and Limerick games to feature as RTÉ and TG4 start 2019 GAA club coverage

CORK, FERMANAGH AND Limerick club action will all be in the spotlight as RTÉ and TG4 commence their coverage of the 2019 GAA county championships on the weekend of 21-22 September.

RTÉ’s coverage on Saturday 21 September will start with a double-header in the Cork senior hurling championship.

The ties in Páirc Uí Rinn are both at the quarter-final stage with 2015 and ’16 champions Glen Rovers taking on 2009 winners Newtownshandrum with a 5pm throw-in time.

Then the main game at 6.45pm sees divisional outfit Imokilly, the current title holders chasing three-in-a-row, facing East Cork side Sarsfields, last winners in 2014. The sides met at the semi-final stage in 2017 with a replay needed to settle the issue.

Then on Sunday 22 September TG4 will broadcast the Fermanagh senior football final live between Derrygonnelly Harps, who are chasing five-in-a-row this year, and Roslea Shamrocks. GAA BEO begins at 2pm that day followed by deferred coverage of the Limerick senior hurling semi-finals.

The current situation in Limerick sees quarter-final ties this Sunday between Kilmallock and Ahane, and Doon going up against Ballybrown. Patrickswell and Na Piarsaigh await at the semi-final stage.

This is the first year that RTÉ will be televising GAA county championship games in the autumn as part of a sub-licensing deal with eir Sport, who had signed a five-year broadcasting agreement with the GAA in 2017.

TG4 remains the primary broadcaster of the club championships as they will retain the right to pick the first two games every weekend with RTÉ filling the remaining slots.

TG4 have also announced they will show the Antrim county senior hurling final live on Sunday 29 September along with a deferred showing of the Dublin SFC clash of Na Fianna against Ballymun Kickhams. Their live game on Sunday 6 October will be the Limerick county senior hurling final.

The inter-county scene is set to conclude this weekend with RTÉ broadcasting the All-Ireland senior football final replay on Saturday evening when Dublin take on Kerry in Croke Park at 6pm and then on Sunday TG4 cameras will be present at the venue for the 2019 All-Ireland ladies football finals.

