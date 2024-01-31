Cork announce 37-man squad for 2024 hurling league campaign

CORK BOSS PAT Ryan has unveiled his 37-man squad ahead of the start of this year’s hurling league campaign.

Seán O’Donoghue has again been named as Cork captain for the season ahead, while there are four players from last year’s All-Ireland U20 winning side included – goalkeeper Brion Saunderson, the captain of that side Micheál Mullins, established senior Eoin Downey and forward Ben Cunningham.

Alan Connolly, Mark Coleman and Robbie O’Flynn are all included after experiencing different injury issues last year, while Declan Dalton is also selected, despite suffering a recent setback when fracturing his metatarsal. Cork are also currently without Blarney forward Padraig Power due to a shoulder injury.

Cork travel to Ennis next Sunday to face Clare in their league opener.

Cork senior hurling league squad 2024