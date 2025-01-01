Advertisement
Pat Ryan: Cork boss calls on seven of the starting team which lost to Clare in the 2024 All-Ireland final. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeTeam news

Cork rising stars given chance to impress in hurlers' first outing of 2025

Pat Ryan’s side open their season with a charity match against Waterford on Saturday.
1.55pm, 1 Jan 2025

THREE OF CORK’S recent U20 stars have been given a chance to impress when the Rebels get their 2025 campaign underway this weekend.

Pat Ryan’s side line out for their season’s opener in a charity match against Waterford in Fraher Field, Dungarvan on Saturday (5pm).

Darragh O’Sullivan, Michael Mullins and Ben Cunningham — U20 All-Ireland winners in 2023 — are all named to start.

Ballinhassig’s O’Sullivan, the U20 captain last season, is named to start at corner-back while Whitechurch’s Mullins, who captained the team to the 2023 All-Ireland, gets the nod at wing-back.

St Finbarr’s Cunningham lines out at wing-forward, while Blackrock’s Robbie Cotter — an U20 All-Ireland winner himself in 2021 — will start at corner-forward.

No fewer than seven of the side which started last summer’s senior All-Ireland final defeat to Clare return, while Jack Cahalane is named among the substitutes following his decision to step away from the Cork senior football panel for 2025.

Saturday’s challenge is in aid of the Friends of Brian Greene Fundraiser in conjunction with Waterford Hospice.

Cork SH (v Waterford)

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’ Leary (Castlelyons)
3. Ger Millerick (Fr. O’Neills)
4. Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig)

5. Micheal Mullins (Whitechurch)
6. Robert Downey (capt, Glen Rovers)
7. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr)

8. Ethan Twomey (St. Finbarr’s)
9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Ben Cunningham (St. Finbarr’s)
11. Declan Dalton (Fr. O’Neills)
12. Brian Hayes (St. Finbarr’s)

13. Robbie Cotter (Blackrock)
14. Padraig Power (Blarney)
15. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

Substitutes:

16. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)
17. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)
18. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
19. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum)
20. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
21. Tim O Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
22. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
23. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers)
24. Alan Walsh (Kanturk)
25. Jack Cahalane (St. Finbarr’s)
26. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
27. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s)
28. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

