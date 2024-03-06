CORK GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan has acknowledged that the Rebels’ black and red jersey has caused some upset in the county and confirmed it will not be worn again.

The kit was used for two games as part of a commercial agreement with O’Neill’s. Cork won these matches, against the Waterford hurlers and Kildare footballers.

O’Donovan told a county board meeting there had been a “major spike” in sales of the jersey, which he said was popular among younger Cork supporters.

“We understand that this particular jersey has caused upset some of our members,” O’Donovan said.

“This was perhaps due to the unique design as we had no such issues when releasing the respective black and blue commemorative jerseys in similar initiatives previously.

“It has been a big hit with the younger demographic at whom it was targeted. A major spike in sales was noted following the team’s wearing of the jersey.

“We may communicate the context of such jerseys more widely in advance but all commercial endeavours continue to pursue financial stability and the promotion of our games and teams.

“Sometimes there must be some give and take and fortunately, our teams grabbed two vital wins while wearing the somewhat controversial kit, which will now return to the training field and hopefully the streets of Cork.”

O’Donovan said a commercial deal with Cork’s kit supplier comes into play during seasons when there is no new home jersey.

“As part of our agreement with O’Neill’s we have an arrangement to wear an alternative strip for one League fixture in the even numbered years, when there is no new red jersey released, in order to promote sales.”

He added: “In addition to the regular royalty payment from O’Neill’s, Sport Direct contribute an additional royalty for such alternative jerseys.

“Also, our development squad players wear these jerseys at training as they earn their way to wearing the blood and bandage as fully fledged county players.”