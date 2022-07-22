Keith Ricken steps down as Cork football manager with John Cleary set to take over

CORK GAA HAVE confirmed senior football manager Keith Ricken has stepped down from his role due to health reasons. John Cleary is set to take over.

Cleary will be proposed for ratification at the next County Committee meeting on a three-year term.

Ricken took up the role in October 2021 before temporarily departing in April. Cleary then took over as interim manager for the rest of their 2022 campaign.

“The county owes Keith a considerable debt for his selfless contribution, despite his off-field challenges,” said Cork GAA Chairman, Marc Sheehan.

“Given his record in MTU and at club level, we have no doubt that he will continue to make a sizeable contribution to Gaelic Games in the county. His reputation as a leader of young men will be further enhanced from his time here.”

Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan thanked Ricken for his hard work.

“It is a testament to Keith’s integrity that in the two most recent management roles in Cork, namely U20 from early 2019 and Senior from late 2021, he turned difficult situations around thanks to his sheer force of nature.

“His ability to build great teams both on and off the field leaves Cork football in a good place, considering the challenges now faced in restoring it to its rightful place. We thank Caroline, Ava and Max for their selfless contribution also.”

Sheehan said Cleary would continue their recent progress.

“John’s pedigree speaks for itself and we are grateful that he is stepping up from the role of coach and interim manager in 2022 to take the manager’s bib on a full-time basis for the next three years.

“We are certain that he has all the right credentials to lead and further develop the green shoots of recent months.”

Cleary took the managerial reins midway through the 2022 campaign, stepping up from his role as coach in April after Keith Ricken had taken a sabbatical for the remainder of the season ‘for health reasons’.

By that stage, Cleary had been the interim manager for the closing Division 2 league games against Down and Offaly, both resulting in wins for Cork that removed relegation fears and ensured they would participate in the Sam Maguire Cup race rather than the inaugural Tailteann Cup.

Cork lost the Munster championship semi-final to Kerry by 0-23 to 0-11 and the All-Ireland quarter-final to Dublin by 0-21 to 0-10 in late June in Croke Park. Both games unfolded along similar lines with competitive displays for three quarters of the action before they conceded a late blast of scores.

In between Cork gained some momentum with qualifier wins against Louth and Limerick, utilising home advantage in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

John Cleary and Billy Lee before this summer's Cork-Limerick qualifier. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Castlehaven native Cleary enjoyed a successful playing career as he has All-Ireland medals with Cork in senior (1989 and 1990), U21 (1984) and minor (1981), playing in all four of those final successes.

He has been involved in management previously with his club at senior football level, while also taking charge of Cork underage teams in Gaelic football and ladies football.

In 2009 he was at the helm when Cork won the All-Ireland U21 football title.

