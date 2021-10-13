Keith Ricken confirmed as new Cork senior football manager

KEITH RICKEN HAS been confirmed as the new Cork senior football manager.

Ricken is set to succeed Ronan McCarthy, who had been in charge for the past four seasons.

The move comes after Ricken enjoyed huge success with the Cork U2o footballers in recent years, guiding them to Munster and All-Ireland glory in 2019, while also winning a provincial crown as manager this year.

Previously Ricken, a GAA Officer in MTU in Cork, helped his club St Vincent’s win county premier intermediate football titles in 2006 and 2012, while also managing the CIT hurling team that contested the Cork senior decider in 2011.

He is to be joined in his management team by Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), Ray Keane (MTU / St. Finbarr’s), James Loughrey (St. Brigid’s / Mallow), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) and Des Cullinane (St. Nicholas).

Loughrey retired from intercounty football last winter, having lined out in defence for Cork since 2013 and previously for Antrim.

Keane, a brother of former Kerry boss Peter, managed St Finbarr’s to win the 2018 Cork senior football title.

O Croinin and Corkery have worked alongside Ricken on recent Cork U20 management teams.

The group will be hoping to revive Cork’s football fortunes after a disappointing 2021 campaign that saw them convincingly defeated in the Munster final in July by Kerry.