Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Monday 25 April 2022
Advertisement

Saga at an end as Munster Council ratify Páirc Uí Rinn as venue for Cork/Kerry clash

Cork refused to travel to Killarney to play the game, with an Ed Sheeran concert taking Páirc Uí Chaoimh out of commission.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 25 Apr 2022, 10:29 PM
52 minutes ago 2,278 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5747388
A general view of Pairc Ui Rinn.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A general view of Pairc Ui Rinn.
A general view of Pairc Ui Rinn.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

A WEEKS-LONG SAGA is at an end, as the CCC of the Munster Council tonight ratified Páirc Uí Rinn as the venue for the Munster Senior Football Semi Final between Cork and Kerry on Saturday, 7 May. The game throws in at 6pm will be preceded by the Munster Ladies Gaelic Football Championship clash of Kerry and Tipperary, which throws in at 3:30pm.

With Páirc Uí Chaoimh unavailable to host the game owing to an Ed Sheeran concert, the Munster Council initially switched the game to Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney rather than to the smaller-capacity Páirc Uí Rinn. 

The Cork footballers, however, refused to stage the game anywhere other than Páirc Uí Rinn, releasing a statement to The42 saying they believed the switch to Killarney was  “driven by the financial benefits resulting from a larger crowd’, and that it created “a bad precedent” and was “wrong.”

The issue rumbled for another three weeks, with the significant moment in the standoff coming last week, when Kerry announced they were willing to play the game at Páirc Uí Rinn. Their compromise was still subject to the formal ratification of the Munster Council, which has now arrived. 

“Tonight, the CCC of the Munster Council ratified Páirc Uí Rinn as the venue for the Munster Senior Football Semi Final between Cork and Kerry”, read a statement issued by the Munster Council. “The game will throw in at 6pm on May 7th and will be preceded by the Munster Ladies Gaelic Football Championship clash of Kerry and Tipperary, which throws in at 3:30pm.

“This decision follows the agreement of Kerry County Board to Cork’s request to set aside their longstanding home and away arrangement involving the venues of Fitzgerald Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh for 2022 and to play this fixture in Páirc Uí Rinn.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“The home and away arrangement will resume with the next game between the two counties in the Munster Football Championship taking place at Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney and will alternate with Páirc Uí Chaoimh from then on.

“Tickets for the May 7th clash will only be on sale through the County Boards. All Cork and Kerry Season Ticket holders will be entitled to a ticket.”

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie