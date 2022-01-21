Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 21 January 2022
Jack O'Connor names strong Kerry team for McGrath Cup final

The Kingdom take on Cork in Killarney on Saturday.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Jan 2022, 8:57 PM
1 hour ago 3,333 Views 0 Comments
Kerry's Gavin White.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

KERRY MANAGER JACK O’Connor has named his team for Saturday’s McGrath Cup final meeting with Cork in Killarney.

O’Connor has named a strong side for the 2pm throw in, making just a handful of changes from the 21-point win over Tipperary last week.

Shane Murphy returns in goal for the Kingdom, behind an unchanged full-back line.

In the half-back line, Gavin White comes in in the number seven jersey, as Sean O’Shea – who captains the side – and Adrian Spillane continue in midfield. 

The half-forward line is also unchanged, while Tony Brosnan replacing Dara Roche at corner forward, and three-time All Star David Clifford is named among the substitutes.

Earlier today Keith Ricken named his Cork team for the game, which will be among the first sporting events in Ireland this year not to be subject to crowd restrictions.

Kerry (v Cork)

Shane Murphy

Dan O Donoghue, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan

Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White

Sean O Shea, Adrian Spillane

Micheál Burns, Paudie Clifford, Stephen O’Brien

Tony Brosnan, Paul Geaney, Killian Spillane

Subs: Shane Ryan, David Clifford, Gavin Crowley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Graham O’Sullivan, Dara Roche, Jack Savage, Greg Horan, Paul O’Shea, Jack O’Shea, Cian Gammell, Éanna Ó Conchúir, Adam Donoghue, Dylan Casey.


The42 Team

