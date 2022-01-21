Jack O'Connor names strong Kerry team for McGrath Cup final

KERRY MANAGER JACK O’Connor has named his team for Saturday’s McGrath Cup final meeting with Cork in Killarney.
O’Connor has named a strong side for the 2pm throw in, making just a handful of changes from the 21-point win over Tipperary last week.
Shane Murphy returns in goal for the Kingdom, behind an unchanged full-back line.
In the half-back line, Gavin White comes in in the number seven jersey, as Sean O’Shea – who captains the side – and Adrian Spillane continue in midfield.
The half-forward line is also unchanged, while Tony Brosnan replacing Dara Roche at corner forward, and three-time All Star David Clifford is named among the substitutes.
Earlier today Keith Ricken named his Cork team for the game, which will be among the first sporting events in Ireland this year not to be subject to crowd restrictions.
Kerry (v Cork)
Shane Murphy
Dan O Donoghue, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan
Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley, Gavin White
Sean O Shea, Adrian Spillane
Micheál Burns, Paudie Clifford, Stephen O’Brien
Tony Brosnan, Paul Geaney, Killian Spillane
Subs: Shane Ryan, David Clifford, Gavin Crowley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Graham O’Sullivan, Dara Roche, Jack Savage, Greg Horan, Paul O’Shea, Jack O’Shea, Cian Gammell, Éanna Ó Conchúir, Adam Donoghue, Dylan Casey.
