Keith Ricken names Cork team to face Kerry in McGrath Cup final

KEITH RICKEN HAS named a Cork senior football team to face Kerry for the first time, with the sides set to meet in Saturday’s McGrath Cup final in Killarney.
The likes of Brian Hurley and Sean Powter offer experience, while opportunities are also granted to the likes of Chris Óg Jones and Joe Grimes.
Kerry have yet to announce their line-up for the game, which throws in at 2pm on Saturday afternoon and will be among the first sporting events in Ireland this year not to be subject to crowd restrictions.
Cork (vs Kerry)
Míchéal Martin
Sean Powter, Kieran Histon, Tadhg Corkery
Rory Maguire, John Cooper, Matthew Taylor
Cian Kiely, Joe Grimes
Kevin O’Donovan, Blake Murphy, Colm O’Callaghan
Mark Cronin, Brian Hurley, Chris Óg Jones
Subs: Christopher Kelly, Paudie Allen, Kevin Flahive, Paul Ring, Shane Merrit, Daniel O’Connell, David Buckley, Luke Connolly, Damien Gore, Daniel Dineen, Kevin Crowley
