Friday 21 January 2022
Keith Ricken names Cork team to face Kerry in McGrath Cup final

The game throws in at 2pm in Killarney tomorrow.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Jan 2022, 5:20 PM
28 minutes ago 657 Views 1 Comment
Keith Ricken.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
KEITH RICKEN HAS named a Cork senior football team to face Kerry for the first time, with the sides set to meet in Saturday’s McGrath Cup final in Killarney. 

The likes of Brian Hurley and Sean Powter offer experience, while opportunities are also granted to the likes of Chris Óg Jones and Joe Grimes. 

Kerry have yet to announce their line-up for the game, which throws in at 2pm on Saturday afternoon and will be among the first sporting events in Ireland this year not to be subject to crowd restrictions. 

Cork (vs Kerry)

Míchéal Martin

Sean Powter, Kieran Histon, Tadhg Corkery

Rory Maguire, John Cooper, Matthew Taylor 

Cian Kiely, Joe Grimes

Kevin O’Donovan, Blake Murphy, Colm O’Callaghan

Mark Cronin, Brian Hurley, Chris Óg Jones 

Subs: Christopher Kelly, Paudie Allen, Kevin Flahive, Paul Ring, Shane Merrit, Daniel O’Connell, David Buckley, Luke Connolly, Damien Gore, Daniel Dineen, Kevin Crowley

