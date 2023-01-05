Cork hit 2-30 as they claim opening Munster hurling league win over Kerry

Cork 2-30

Kerry 2-17

CORK BEGAN COMPETITIVE life under Pat Ryan on a winning note tonight, Austin Stack Park in Tralee the setting as their new manager supervised a 13-point success over Kerry.

The Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league encounter provided a low-key setting for the commencement of Ryan’s reign. There was no shortage of scorers on the Cork side as they amassed 2-30 by the final whistle, Stephen Molumphy’s side receiving nourishment in the form of their own second-half scoring spree.

The points flowed early on for Cork but it took 22 minutes for them to breach the Kerry cover and find the net. It was sourced from a Declan Dalton penalty, rocketing home a shot after being fouled himself. Cork had been threatening before that but JB McCarthy’s Kerry goalmouth was protected despite efforts from Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan to raise green flags.

Cork were 0-9 to 0-3 to the good after 16 minutes and built on that position to gain control at 1-16 to 0-7 at the interval. Kingston was forced to limp off with an injury early in the second half but his replacement made a swift impact, Shane Barrett clipping over a point and then slamming home the second goal in the 39th minute.

Kerry’s response was admirable to a situation that looked unforgiving. Daniel Collins rose highest to flick a long delivery from a free to the net and then the second goal arrived courtesy of Padraig Boyle, a splendid finish.

Cork are next out in Group B after the all-conquering Limerick setup, that will be making their seasonal debut, on Sunday 15 January at 2pm.

For Kerry next up is a trip to Rathkeale to meet Limerick on Tuesday 17 January at 7pm.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Cormac Beausang in action for Cork against the Kerry rearguard. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Declan Dalton 1-7 (1-0 penalty, 0-2f), Shane Kingston 0-6 (0-5f), Shane Barrett 1-3 (0-1f), Alan Cadogan 0-4, Cormac Beausang, Conor Lehane 0-3 each, Brian Roche, Colin Walsh, Tommy O’Connell, Brian O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kerry: Padraig Boyle 2-7 (1-5f), Jordan Conway, Shane Conway, Keith Carmody 0-2 each, Fionan Mackessy, Dan Goggin, Niall Mulcahy, Kyle O’Connor 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra), 3. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Mark Keane (Ballygiblin), 6. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), 7. Rob Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 9. Sam Quirke (Midleton)

10. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), 11. Conor Lehane (Midleton), 12. Cormac Beausang (Midleton)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas), 14. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs

Gavin Cooney

Kerry

1. John B O’Halloran (Kilmoyley)

2. Conor O’Keeffe (Lixnaw), 3. Mikey Boyle (Ballyduff), 4. Evan Murphy (Causeway)

5. Kyle O’Connor (Ballyduff), 6. Fionan Mackessy (St Brendan’s), 7. Sean Weir (Crotta O’Neills)

8. Michael Leane (Ballyheigue), 9. Cillian Trant (Crotta O’Neills)

10. Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills), 11. Colin Walsh (Ballyheigue), 12. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

13. Gavin Dooley (Causeway – captain), 14. Podge Boyle (Ballyduff), 15. Daniel Collins (Kilmoyley)

Subs

Referee: Alan Tierney (Tipperary)