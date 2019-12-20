19-point success for Cork as Kingston makes winning return to manager role

Cork 1-27

Kerry 0-11

Denis Hurley reports from Mallow

RETURNING CORK MANAGER Kieran Kingston saw his side record a straightforward victory over Kerry at Mallow in tonight’s Co-Op SuperStores Munster HL clash.

Leading by eight points at half-time, a young Cork side had 19 to spare and another victory, against Waterford in Dungarvan on Sunday week, will qualify them for the final.

The manager’s son Shane Kingston – a late change for Conor Lehane – impressed for Cork in the first half and his third point made it 0-8 to 0-5 in the 22nd minute. Having taken a superb pass from Tim O’Mahony, Kingston drove towards the Kerry goal and would have found the net but for a wonderful save by goalkeeper Martin Stackpoole.

Earlier, Robbie O’Flynn had found his range for a Cork side that was somewhat profligate – they had 11 first-half wides – and Shane Conway’s points were keeping Kerry in touch. However, in the latter period of the half Cork were far stronger and three fine points in a row from Seán Twomey gave them real breathing space for the first time.

By half-time, it was 0-15 to 0-7, Ryan Walsh getting in on the act too, though on the resumption Kerry’s Jordan Conway was just wide with a fizzing goal effort.

Cork replied with O’Flynn’s fourth point and Walsh then opened up a 12-point advantage as he finished smartly to the net while O’Halloran would also have raised a green flag but for another Stackpoole save.

Sub Darragh O’Donoghue and Conway had points as Kerry hit a purple patch midway through the second half but Cork finished strongly, with points from Christopher O’Leary, O’Halloran, Brian Turnbull and sub Mark Coleman.

Scorers for Cork: Shane Kingston 0-5 (0-1 free), Ryan Walsh 1-2, Seán Twomey, Christopher O’Leary (0-2 frees), Robbie O’Flynn 0-4 each, Michael O’Halloran 0-3, Brian Turnbull, Mark Coleman (0-1 free) 0-2 each, Damien Cahalane 0-1.

Scorers for Kerry: Shaney Conway 0-7 (0-4 frees), Shane Nolan, Daniel Collins, Gavin Dooley, Darragh O’Donoghue 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. David Lowney (Clonakilty)

3. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)

4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Christopher O’Leary (Valley Rovers)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

8. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)

9. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

11. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

12. Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

13. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

14. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)

15. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)

Subs

19. Mark Coleman (Blarney) for Meade (half-time)

22. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill) for Kingston (46)

17. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe) for O’Donoghue (50)

18. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers) for O’Mahony (53)

21. Brian Roche for O’Flynn (59)

Kerry

1. Martin Stackpoole (Lixnaw)

2. Seán Weir (Crotta O’Neills)

3. Bryan Murphy (Causeway)

4. Evan Murphy (Causeway)

5. Darragh Shanahan (Lixnaw)

6. Fionán Mackessy (St Brendan’s)

7. Tomás O’Connor (Crotta O’Neills)

8. Shane Nolan (Crotta O’Neills)

9. Donal Hunt (Crotta O’Neills)

10. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

11. Daniel Collins (Kilmoyley)

12. Gavin Dooley (Causeway)

13. Jordan Conway (Crotta O’Neills)

14. Michael Leane (Ballyheigue)

15. Michael Slattery (Abbeydorney)

Subs

18. Philip Lucid (Ballyheigue) for Shanahan (half-time)

19. Michael Lenihan (Dr Crokes) for Nolan (half-time)

21. Shane McElligott (Lixnaw) for Slattery (52)

23. Darragh O’Donoghue (Crotta O’Neills) for Conway (58)

22. Fionán O’Sullivan for Dooley (61)

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick)

