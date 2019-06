Cork and Kerry unveil starting sides for latest Munster football final meeting

Paul Walsh and Philip O'Connor both have recent senior experience with their counties.

THE THIRD MUNSTER football final in five days between Cork and Kerry will see both teams call on players with senior experience for tomorrow night’s provincial junior decider.

After Saturday’s minor and senior double-header in Páirc Uí Chaoimh when they claimed both titles, Kerry chase another Munster crown in a grade where they have won the last four All-Ireland finals.

Kerry field a new junior side this year with full-back Padraig O’Connor and team captain Philip O’Connor, who has been named at wing-forward, both having featured for the senior side in the league during Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s time in charge.

They also have five recent All-Ireland minor winners in their starting side in Mike Breen, Michael Foley, John Mark Foley, Brandon Barrett and Stephen O’Sullivan.

Cork have named two players who were on the bench for Ronan McCarthy’s senior side on Saturday night with Peter Murphy selected at full-back and Paul Walsh at midfield, while goalkeeper Chris Kelly and substitute Tadgh Corkery have also been involved in senior squads this season.

Throw-in tomorrow night in Páirc Uí Rinn is 7pm.

Cork

1. Chris Kelly (Éire Óg)

2. Padraig Clancy (Fermoy)

3. Peter Murphy (Bandon)

4. Gavin McCarthy (St Vincent’s)

5. Kevin Cremin (Boherbue)

6. John Mullins (Éire Óg – captain)

7. Ger O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers)

8. Brian T O’Sullivan (Garnish)

9. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Fintan O’Connor (Knocknagree)

11. Anthony O’Connor (Knocknagree)

12. Shane Aherne (Fermoy)

13. Gary Murphy (Castletownbere)

14. Seamus Hickey (Rockchapel)

15. Eoin O’Shea (Éire Óg)

Subs

16. Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree)

17. Eamonn O’Callaghan (Rockchapel)

18. Sean Howard (Dromtariffe)

19. Liam Wall (Kilmurry)

20. Tadgh Corkery (Cill na Martra)

21. Sean T O’Sullivan (Garnish)

22. Gerry Kelleher (St Vincent’s)

23. Michael Desmond (Cill na Martra)

24. Eddie Goggin (Gabriel Rangers)

Kerry

1. Eoghan O’Brien (Churchill)

2. Cian Ó Murchú (An Ghaeltacht)

3. Padraig O’Connor (Killarney Legion)

4. Padraig Jackie O’Sullivan (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

5. Jack Brosnan (Glenbeigh/Glencar)

6. Mike Breen (Beaufort)

7. Michael Foley (Ballydonoghue)

8. John Mark Foley (Kilgarvan)

9. Nathan Breen (Beaufort)

10. Philip O’Connor (Cordal)

11. Chris Farley (Piarsaigh na Dromoda)

12. Brandon Barrett (Ardfert)

13. Stephen O’Sullivan (Templenoe)

14. Daniel Daly (St Mary’s Caherciveen)

15. Barry O’Dwyer (Waterville)

Subs

16. Padraig O’Sullivan (Skellig Rangers)

17. Darren Brosnan (Gneeveguilla)

18. Andrew Finn (Annascaul)

19. Patrick Kearney (John Mitchels)

20. John Spillane (Templenoe)

21. James Crean (Annascaul)

22. Tomas Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)

23. Gerald O’Sullivan (Tarbert)

24. Caolim Teahan (Glenbeigh/Glencar)

