Good start to the day for Kerry as minors beat Cork to land 7th Munster crown in succession

Kerry 3-14

Cork 2-14

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

KERRY MADE IT seven Electric Ireland Munster MFC titles in succession with victory over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening, but they had to work hard for it.

Having won by 3-19 to 1-9 when the sides met at Páirc Uí Rinn in the round-robin stage, the Kingdom were resounding favourites but a battling Cork performance kept them in contention and they were level after a point from captain Conor Corbett in the 59th minute.

However, Kerry had an immediate reply through sub Emmet O’Shea and captain Jack O’Connor and Darragh Lynch had clinching points.

The first half was a very lively affair. While Kerry forged an early 0-3 to 0-1 lead – with Dylan Geaney only denied a goal by an Aaron O’Brien save – Cork found their stride with a well-worked goal as Hugh Murphy, Patrick Campbell and Jack Cahalane combined to set up midfielder Kelane Scannell.

While Geaney replied, Cork threatened another goal with Kerry centre-back Adam Curran having to make a goal-line block from Ryan O’Donovan and the Rebels did find the net again in the ninth minute.

It came after another lovely piece of football, though there was an element of good fortune as Campbell’s low ball across goal went in off a defender. At the other end, Gearóid Hassett and Kevin Goulding both had chances for a Kerry response in kind, denied by Neil Loran and goalkeeper O’Brien respectively.

The lead stretched to four points at one stage, but Kerry finished the half strongly. After a Seán O’Brien point brought them back to within three, 2-4 to 0-7, Kerry won the kickout and Geaney set up Colin Crowley for a goal, with O’Connor putting them in front.

Cork's Adam Walsh-Murphy is tackled by Ronan Collins of Kerry. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

While Ryan O’Donovan levelled with a Cork free, Kerry struck for another goal, Geaney netting after Goulding set him up.

They led by 2-8 to 2-6 at half-time and though Corbett had the first point of the second half, O’Brien had to save from Crowley to deny Kerry a third goal before the Kingdom did strike again.

Wing-back Seán O’Brien was the instigator of the move, exchanging passes with Dylan Geaney before allowing Goulding a close-range finish for a 3-8 to 2-7 lead. A couple of Jack O’Connor dead balls ensured they stayed ahead but Cork refused to wilt, with Corbett and Patrick Campbell on target before a pair of long-range efforts from sub Michael O’Neill had them within a point, 3-11 to 1-13, with three minutes left.

Corbett’s free levelled on 59, but Kerry had an extra kick in them to ensure victory.

Scorers for Kerry: Jack O’Connor 0-5 (0-2 45, 0-2 frees), Dylan Geaney 1-2, Kevin Goulding, Colin Crowley 1-1 each, Gearóid Hassett 0-2, Darragh Lynch, Seán O’Brien, Emmet O’Shea 0-1 each.

Scorers for Cork: Ryan O’Donovan (0-3 frees), Conor Corbett 0-4 each, Kelan Scannell 1-0, Michael O’Neill 0-2, Patrick Campbell (free), Seán Andrews, Hugh Murphy, Adam Walsh Murphy 0-1 each (1-0 own goal).

Kerry

1. Devon Burns (Na Gaeil)

4. Kieran O’Sullivan (Cromane)

3. Alan Dineen (Rathmore)

2. Luke Chester (Austin Stacks)

5. Eoghan O’Sullivan (Legion)

6. Adam Curran (Austin Stacks)

7. Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

8. Joseph Linehan (Churchill)

9. Ronan Collins (Gneeveguilla)

10. Colin Crowley (Templenoe)

11. Jack O’Connor (Beaufort)

14. Darragh Lynch (Listowel Emmets)

13. Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

12. Gearóid Hassett (Laune Rangers)

17. Kevin Goulding (Ballyduff)

Subs:

15. Emmet O’Shea (Fossa) for Goulding (46)

22. Dylan O’Callaghan (Firies) for Crowley (47)

19. Jason Kerins (Dr Crokes) for O’Brien (49, injured)

24. Terry Sparling (Dr Crokes) for Dineen (59, black card)

20. Tomás Ó hAiniféin (Na Gaeil) for Lynch (60)

Cork

1. Aaron O’Brien (Mitchelstown)

2. Seán Andrews (Shamrocks)

3. Daniel Linehan (Castlemagner)

7. Joseph O’Shea (Urhan)

5. Tadhg O’Donoghue (Carraig na bhFear)

6. Neil Lordan (Ballinora)

4. Daniel Peet (Clonakilty)

8. Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers)

9. Kelan Scannell (Carbery Rangers)

10. Hugh Murphy (Éire Óg)

11. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

12. Adam Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers)

13. Ryan O’Donovan (Barryroe)

14. Patrick Campbell (Nemo Rangers)

15. Jack Cahalane (Castlehaven)

Subs:

21. Keith O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for Walsh-Murphy (24, injured)

23. Michael O’Neill (Buttevant) for O’Shea (half-time)

22. Alan O’Hare (Douglas) for O’Donovan (49)

20. Shane Aherne (Douglas) for Campbell (55)

17. Nathan Gough (Bishopstown) for Andrews (60)

Referee: Seán Lonergan (Tipperary)

