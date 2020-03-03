Cork unveil starting side to take on Kerry in Munster U20 football final

CORK HAVE ANNOUNCED an unchanged team for tomorrow night’s EirGrid Munster U20 football decider against Kerry.

Cork joint captain Blake Murphy Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Manager Keith Ricken and his selectors have kept faith with the team that overcame Clare by 1-12 to 2-7 last week.

Three of the team started in last year’s final success at this level over Kerry in July – goalkeeper Josh O’Keeffe, midfielder Daniel O’Connell and corner-forward Mark Cronin.

Another trio of players – Blake Murphy, Fionn Herlihy and Jack Murphy – came on as substitutes in that success over the Kingdom.

Throw-in for tomorrow night’s game in Austin Stack Park is 7pm.

Cork manager Keith Ricken

Cork

1. Josh O’Keeffe (Newmarket)

2. Colm O’Shea (Kilshannig)

3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree)

4. Diarmaid Phelan (Aghada)

5. David Buckley (Newcestown)

6. Bill Foley (Bantry Blues)

7. Brian Lynch (Douglas)

8. Jack Lawton (Argideen Rangers)

9. Daniel O’Connell (Kanturk)

10. Jack Murphy (Éire Óg)

11. Aodhán Ó Luasa (Naomh Aban)

12. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers – joint captain)

14. Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys)

15. Blake Murphy (St Vincent’s – joint captain)

Subs

16. Cian O’Leary (Douglas)

17. Bill Curtin (Kilshannig)

18. Sean Desmond (Clondrohid

19. Darragh Cashman (Millstreet)

20. Eanna O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

21. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

22. Darragh Hayes (Carbery Rangers)

23. Gerry O’Sullivan (Boherbue)

24. Conor Russell (Douglas)

Extended Panel Members

Jack Kelliher (Canovee)

Eoin Nation (Nemo Rangers)

Ciaran Nyhan (Ballinascarthy)

Dylan Connolly (Glanworth)

Conor Smith (Aghabullogue)

Eoghan Lehane (Canovee)

Ciarán O’Sullivan (Urhan)

