Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 5 October 2022
Advertisement

Cork All-Ireland winner Murphy takes minor hurling manager role

The Sarsfields man is in charge for the 2023 season.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 5 Oct 2022, 7:39 AM
1 hour ago 1,538 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5884489
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

CORK ALL-IRELAND senior winner Kieran ‘Fraggy’ Murphy has been confirmed as the county’s new minor hurling boss.

Murphy’s appointment was confirmed at a Cork county board meeting last night, along with that of Ray O’Mahony as the county’s new minor football manager.

Both had been in charge this season of the respective county U16 teams and progress to the minor roles as part of a pathway that Cork have established in management in recent years.

Sarsfields club man Murphy enjoyed Liam MacCarthy Cup success as a forward with Cork in 2004 and 2005. He later captained the county senior team and was also hugely successful with his club in winning Cork senior hurling championship medals.

More recently he was coach to the Cork senior team in 2018 and 2019 during John Meyler’s time in charge, while he previously had a role with the Cork minors in 2020. Outside of Cork he had involvements the Abbeyside hurlers in Waterford and the Clare setup when Davy Fitzgerald was at the helm.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie