Cork All-Ireland winner Murphy takes minor hurling manager role

CORK ALL-IRELAND senior winner Kieran ‘Fraggy’ Murphy has been confirmed as the county’s new minor hurling boss.

Murphy’s appointment was confirmed at a Cork county board meeting last night, along with that of Ray O’Mahony as the county’s new minor football manager.

Both had been in charge this season of the respective county U16 teams and progress to the minor roles as part of a pathway that Cork have established in management in recent years.

Sarsfields club man Murphy enjoyed Liam MacCarthy Cup success as a forward with Cork in 2004 and 2005. He later captained the county senior team and was also hugely successful with his club in winning Cork senior hurling championship medals.

More recently he was coach to the Cork senior team in 2018 and 2019 during John Meyler’s time in charge, while he previously had a role with the Cork minors in 2020. Outside of Cork he had involvements the Abbeyside hurlers in Waterford and the Clare setup when Davy Fitzgerald was at the helm.