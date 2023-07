Cork 2-14

Kilkenny 2-13

CORK GAINED REVENGE for last year’s All-Ireland final loss against Kilkenny as they knocked the reigning champions out at the quarter-final stage in Croke Park.

Goals from Amy O’Connor and Katrina Mackey helped Cork advance as they held off a late Kilkenny fightback that cut the deficit to a point.

Aoife Prendergast grabbed Kilkenny’s first goal while player of the match Denise Gaule amassed 1-10 as she spearheaded Kilkenny’s recovery.

More to follow…