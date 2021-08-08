Cork come good in extra-time to see off Kilkenny in epic All-Ireland semi-final battle

Cork 1-37

Kilkenny 1-32

A MARATHON HURLING afternoon of extraordinary entertainment culminated in a Cork success as eventually outlasted Kilkenny.

Robbie O'Flynn with Padraig Walsh and Conor Fogarty. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Kieran Kingston’s team summoned the energy and enthusiasm to pull clear, Patrick Horgan top scoring with a massive haul of 0-15 while the Cork bench was instrumental as they supplied 0-11, seven of those converted by the excellent Shane Kingston.

Cork booked a first All-Ireland final berth since 2013 but needed extra-time before that conclusion was assured. Kilkenny may have exited but this game was another shining example of their remarkable levels of resilience.

Only two goals were registered in a pulsating game but they had a critical impact in shaping the outcome. Kilkenny’s stubborn refusal to quit has never waned. Normal time would have looked a lost cause to most teams when they trailed by six points with six minutes left or faced a three-point deficit in the 74th minute.

But Brian Cody’s teams have long been characterised by their will to battle until the last dying breath of a game. They chipped away with points and then after Tim O’Mahony coughed up possession, they pounced late on as a delivery found Adrian Mullen who smashed home the goal that delivered a most sensational ending.

TJ Reid with Jack O'Connor. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

That left it 1-26 to 0-29 at the close of normal time, Cork momentarily stunned at their advantage having slipped away and memories returning of the costly collapse against Limerick at this stage two years ago.

But they gathered themselves to mount another charge in extra-time and on this occasion it proved telling. That was when they at last hit the net themselves, having spurned five chances previously, with Jack O’Connor making a lung-bursting run from deep before he fired home a wonderful finish into the Hill 16 end.

More to follow…

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra).

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 7. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills).

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Luke Meade (Newcestown).

10. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 11. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s), 12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own).

13. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields).

Subs

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan), 2. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3.

5. James Maher (St Lachtain’s), 6. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 7. Michael Carey (Young Irelands)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erins Own) 9. Richie Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

10. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale) 11. John Donnelly (Thomastown) , 12. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

13. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 14. TJ Reid (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 15. Alan Murphy (Glenmore)

Subs

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

