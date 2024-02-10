Kilkenny strike late winner to bag hurling league victory away to Cork

Kilkenny 0-21

Cork 1-17

JOHN DONNELLY SUPPLIED the critical shot in injury-time to ensure Kilkenny had a rewarding hurling league trip to Cork tonight.

Kilkenny were nine points ahead at one juncture in the first half, but Cork reeled them in to ahead on a couple of occasions in the second half. In a frantic finale, both teams saw accuracy elude them, yet after Patrick Collins pulled off a wonderful save to stop a batted effort by Walter Walsh, it was Thomastown’s Donnelly who clipped over the winner.

The bulk of the first-half play was a nightmare for Cork and a dream for Kilkenny. By the 23rd minute Kilkenny had cruised 0-12 to 0-3 clear and that position was fully justified. Eoin Cody and Adrian Mullen were shooting the lights out, they would finish the half with nine points between them. Cody had sight of goal in the 4th minute, after Kilkenny had popped over the opening two points of the game, but Patrick Collins smothered his shot.

Cork had reason to complain that they were not awarded a first-half penalty for a foul on Luke Meade, but they largely struggled in several sectors. Conor Lehane’s 8th minute shot was their solitary score from play in the opening 23 minutes.

And yet remarkably Cork only trailed by three at the interval, for all the issues in their performance. They outscored Kilkenny 1-4 to 0-1 in the closing stages of the opening period, the goal ignited the home support when Sean Twomey’s injury-time pass found midfielder Conor O’Callaghan galloping through and he drilled a low shot to the net.

Kilkenny were ahead 0-13 to 1-7 at the break, a puzzlingly narrow advantage given the early excellence they had served up.



Cork's Luke Meade and Kilkenny's Conor Heary. Ken Sutton / INPHO Ken Sutton / INPHO / INPHO

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 3. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra – captain)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 7. Rob Downey (Glen Rovers)

8. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), 9. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe)

10. Luke Meade (Newcestown), 11. Conor Lehane (Midleton), 12. Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

13. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs

18. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for Robert Downey (inj) (21)

22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers) for Meade (half-time)

21. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s) for O’Callaghan (42)

24. Shane Barrett (Blarney) for O’Flynn (44)

Kilkenny

1.. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. David Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge), 6. Darragh Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 7. Shane Murphy (Glenmore)

8. Cian Kenny (James Stephens), 9. Mikey Carey (Young Irelands)

14. Luke Hogan (O’Loughlin Gaels),11. John Donnelly (Thomastown), 10. Conor Heary (O’Loughlin Gaels)

13. Billy Ryan (Gragiue-Ballycallan), 15. Eoin Cody (Shamrocks Ballyhale), 12. Adrian Mullen (Shamrocks Ballyhale)

Subs