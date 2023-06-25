'Don’t force our team mates to choose' - Cork football and camogie squads on fixture clash

THE CORK LADIES and camogie squads have released a joint statement regarding an upcoming fixture clash which affects their dual players, requesting that the Camogie Association and LGFA respond to resolve the issue.

Next Saturday, 1 July, Cork will take on Clare in the All-Ireland camogie championship in Cusack Park at 3pm. At 2pm on the same day, the Cork Ladies will welcome Tipperary to Clonakilty in a crunch All-Ireland championship group game. Both teams need a win in each of their respective outings in order to progress in their competitions.

However, due to the timings, Cork’s dual players Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger, Orlaith Cahalane and Aoife Healy will not be able to fulfil both fixtures.

A statement from the affected Cork panels reads that they “implore both organisations to help us resolve this,” and “please don’t force our team mates to choose.”

Advertisement

The full statement reads:

“It is with deep disappointment and regret that we the players of the Cork Senior Camogie & Ladies Gaelic football squads are putting out this statement. Both national organizations have, as part of their guidelines and following their respective congresses, given commitments to support dual players.

“However, in this and other recent situations, this is not being adhered to. We have respectfully exhausted all avenues and feel this is our last resort and appeal to you to help us resolve it. We have provided multiple solutions to the situation but to this point, none have been accepted by either organisation.

“We are requesting that the Ard Chomhairle of the Camogie and Ladies Gaelic Football Associations would organise to meet as soon as possible to rearrange one or both of the upcoming fixtures so that the dual players are available to play both games.

“The Camogie and Ladies Football games on July 1st are both must-win games, for both squads to continue participation in both competitions. We feel to force dual players and in our case four of our teammates into an impossible and unfair decision is wrong and we are looking for support to resolve this 3rd clash of fixtures, this year.

“With great honour and pride, we represent our counties at the elite level of our sports. This honour, pride and effort is reflected by players, mentors, managers, backroom staff, their families and county boards. We would much prefer to be concentrating on and preparing for our upcoming must-win games in both codes.

“All we are requesting is that the welfare of the player, and equality, would be at the heart of each organization’s decision. It is our privilege to represent our counties on the playing fields, it is what we want to do, it is what we have spent months preparing to do.

“We implore both organisations to help us resolve this.

“Please don’t force our team mates to choose.”