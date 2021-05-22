Boost for Cork with win as first-half goals key and Laois suffer second loss

Cork 2-12

Laois 0-10

FIRST-HALF GOALS from Sean White and Ruairi Deane got the Cork footballers a much-needed win in O’Moore Park this evening as they proved too strong for Laois.

In total 11 different Cork players put their name on the scoresheet as they bounced back from the disappointing loss to Kildare last week to lead from start to finish here.

The home side, who had been poor against Clare six days earlier, got off to a disastrous start, missing a couple of early chances, losing experienced centre-back Colm Begley to injury after just a minute and conceding an early goal to Sean White after swift build up play and a nice pass from the returning Luke Connolly.

It was a lead Cork would hold for the remainder of the game.

Ciaran Sheehan and John O’Rourke pointed either side of a Donie Kingston free but two fine points from play from the lively Brian Byrne and one from his Graiguecullen club mate Danny O’Reilly had the gap back to one. Paul Walsh and Kevin O’Driscoll responded for Cork and they led 1-4 to 0-4 at the water break.

The second goal arrived on 20 minutes when a bad mix up in the Laois defence saw Ruairi Deane capitalise to strike for Cork.

That score took any real mystery out of the game. Cork led 2-7 to 0-7 at half time and Laois never looked like closing the gap in the second half.

Sean White celebrates scoring for Cork. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

They got within five points and had a couple of chances to get a bit closer but Cork always had the upper hand and late points from subs Mark Collins and Shane Forde ensured they had eight points to spare at the final whistle.

Cork’s win eases their relegation fears somewhat but they will more than likely still need a win against Clare in Ennis next week to avoid a relegation playoff.

Laois are almost certainly going to have to face that playoff but finish out the group stage with a home game against Kildare next Sunday.

Scorers for Cork: Sean White and Ruairi Deane 1-0 each, Ciaran Sheehan (one mark), John O’Rourke and Mark Collins (frees) 0-2 each, Luke Connolly, Paul Walsh, Kevin O’Driscoll, Mattie Taylor, Ian Maguire and Shane Forde 0-1 each

Scorers for Laois: Donie Kingston 0-3 (three frees), Brian Byrne, Danny O’Reilly and Niall Corbet (two 45s) 0-2 each, Kieran Lillis 0-1

Cork

Micheal Martin

Kevin Flahive, Daniel O’Mahoney, Kevin O’Donovan.

Sean Meehan, Sean Powter, Mattie Taylor

Ian Maguire, Paul Walsh

Sean White, Ruairi Deane, Kevin O’Driscoll

John O’Rourke, Ciaran Sheehan, Luke Connolly

Subs

Damien Gore for Connolly (50)

Mark Collins for Sheehan (51)

Colm O’Callaghan for White (51)

Tadhg Corkery for O’Donovan (56)

Cian Kiely for Taylor (56)

Shane Forde for Powter (63)

Dan Dineen for O’Rourke (63)

Laois

Niall Corbett

Gareth Dillon, Mark Timmons, Robbie Pigott

Trevor Collins, Colm Begley, Paddy O’Sullivan

Kieran Lillis, John O’Loughlin

Brian Byrne, Eoin Lowry, Danny O’Reilly

Paul Kingston, Donie Kingston, Evan O’Carroll.

Subs

Alan Farrell for Begley (1, inj)

Mark Barry for O’Carroll (50)

Gary Walsh for D Kingston (51)

Eoin Buggie for O’Sullivan (60)

Mick Keogh for Lowry (60)

Benny Carroll for P Kingston (66)

Sean O’Flynn for Byrne (66)

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo)