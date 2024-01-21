Limerick-Cork game postponed for the third time after heavy rain

THE MUNSTER Hurling League game between Limerick and Cork, scheduled to take place at 1pm today, has been postponed.

The decision was made after Mick Neville Park Rathkeale failed a pitch inspection following heavy overnight rain.

Munster GAA confirmed that refunds for supporters will be processed in the coming days.

It is the third time the fixture has been postponed.

It was originally due to take place on 7 January in Mallow but had to be called off due to heavy fog in Cork that day.

The game was rescheduled for last Wednesday in Rathkeale but again fell victim to the weather, as a frozen pitch ensured the match would not go ahead as planned.

A date has yet to be confirmed as to when the fourth attempt to play the fixture will take place.

Waterford had originally been due to play the winners in the final today but must wait longer before the details of that game can be arranged.