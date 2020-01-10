This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork and Limerick reveal teams for Munster pre-season hurling final clash

Colm Spillane is a notable inclusion for Cork while Cian Lynch will captain Limerick.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 10 Jan 2020, 10:50 AM
1 hour ago 1,461 Views No Comments
Cian Lynch and Bill Cooper will be in opposition tomorrow night.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

MANAGERS JOHN KIELY and Kieran Kingston have both shuffled their packs as Limerick and Cork get set to face off in tomorrow’s Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league final.

Fitzgibbon Cup commitments rule out players on both sides with the respective managers afforded the chance to recall some experienced figures to their team.

From the Limerick side that defeated Clare in Sixmilebridge last Sunday, Kiely has brought in the defensive pair of Richie English and Diarmuid Byrnes, midfielder Cian Lynch – who will captain the side – and the attacking pair of David Dempsey and Graeme Mulcahy.

Cork booked their spot in the decider with a victory over Waterford with Colm Spillane, Eoin Cadogan, Sean O’Donoghue and Seamus Harnedy all returning to start here. Spillane endured a campaign wrecked by injury in 2019 but made his comeback on Tuesday night for Cork in the Canon O’Brien Cup and will get further gametime in this clash.

Throw-in tomorrow evening at the Gaelic Grounds is 7.30pm.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)
6. Bill Cooper (Youghal)
7. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

8. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)
9. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

10. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
11. Luke Meade (Newcestown)
12. Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers)

13. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
14. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
15. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)

Subs

16. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)
17. James Keating (Kildorrery)
18. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
19. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill)
20. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)
21. Eoin Carey (Kilworth)
22. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Limerick

1. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
3. Richie English (Doon)
4. Aaron Costello (Kilmallock)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. Robbie Hanley (Kilmallock)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain)

10. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
11. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
12. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)
14. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)
15. Adrian Breen (Na Piarsaigh)

Subs

16. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
17. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)
18. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
19. Sean Finn (Bruff)
20. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
21. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)
22. Brian O’Grady (Kilteely/Dromkeen)
23. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane)

