Both stands sold out for Cork-Limerick hurling league clash with only terrace tickets left

BOTH STANDS HAVE been fully sold 0ut ahead of Saturday night’s hurling league clash between Cork and Limerick at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Only terrace tickets at the Blackrock End remain available for the Division 1A fixture which has a 7.30pm throw-in time and is not scheduled for live TV or streaming coverage.
The combined capacity of the North Stand and South Stand at the venue is for 21,000 spectators, which will see the game surpass the 19,516 that attended the last league fixture between the counties at the stadium in February 2023, when Cork won out 2-17 to 0-22.
In February 2020, when the teams met on a Sunday afternoon at the stadium in the league, Limerick defeated Cork 0-29 to 2-21 before a crowd of 11,212.
Both encounters between the two sides in championship last summer were epic encounters before sellout crowds, a contributory factor towards the heightened anticipation for this league fixture.
In the Munster round-robin in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork won out 3-28 to 3-26 in dramatic fashion, before the counties played before the highest ever attendance for an All-Ireland hurling semi-final at Croke Park in July, Cork prevailing 1-28 to 0-29.
Patrick Horgan scores a goal for Cork against Limerick last May. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO
Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO
Saturday night’s game marks a first outing of the season for John Kiely’s Limerick team after they had a bye last weekend in the seven-team Division 1A. Cork will play their first game at home after defeating Wexford 2-21 to 0-12 last Saturday.
In the Munster championship, Limerick will host Cork at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Round 4 on the weekend of 17-18 May.
