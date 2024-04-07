Lacklustre Cork down Limerick to set-up Munster semi-final against Kerry

Cork 3-13

Limerick 0-11

A LACKLUSTRE CORK took their place in the last four of the Munster senior football championship as they had 11 points to spare over a determined Limerick in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh this afternoon.

The Rebels were never in any great jeopardy, but their profligacy in front of goal will be of concern before they take on Kerry in two weeks’ time.

Limerick won the toss and opted to play with strong wind and proved themselves to be more than competitive against a wasteful Cork. Matty Taylor exchanged scores with James Naughton and Emmet Rigter did the same with Chris Óg Jones inside the opening five minutes while in the interim Cork spurned the first of three clear goal opportunities when Brian Hurley was denied by Josh Ryan. A ’45 from Naughton and a fine Rob Childs score pushed Limerick two clear before a brace from Brian Hurley levelled matters for the third time.

Cork continued to punch holes without landing a knockout blow as Limerick won the remainder of the half by 0-3 to 0-2, despite losing Cathal Downes to a black card. Bryan Nix had the pick of the Limerick scores, leaving a disappointing Cork trailing by 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval.

That black card counted after the break, however, as Cork added 1-3 to their total, Chris Óg Jones with the major after being put in by Colm O’Callaghan. They led by 1-10 to 0-7 on Downes’s return, and while the 4,062 in attendance waited for them to kick on, Cork stagnated. Hurley pushed them further clear, but Limerick kicked the next three through Rigter, Shane Costelloe and Tommy Childs to make it a four-point game with 10 mins to go.

Limerick's Barry Coleman is challenged by Tommy Walsh of Cork. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Finally, Cork found a bit of intent. Chris Óg Jones cracked an effort off the crossbar with Ruairi Deane on hand to punch the rebound home, Conor Corbett tapped over a point before O’Callaghan set up his midfield partner, Ian Maguire, for goal number three to lay the contest to rest.

There was still time for Naughton to trade frees with Steven Sherlock, but the result had long been inevitable.

Cork will need to improve significantly before they head to Killarney in a fortnight, while Limerick have something to build on in their upcoming Tailteann Cup campaign.

Scorers for Cork: C Óg Jones 1-2, B Hurley 0-4 (3f), I Maguire and R Deane 1-0 each, L Fahy 0-2, D O’Mahony, M Taylor, B O’Driscoll, S Sherlock (f) and C Corbett 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: J Naughton 0-4 (2 ‘45s, 1f), E Rigter 0-2, T Childs, B Nix, P Nash (f), R Childs and S Costelloe (m) 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Christopher Kelly (Éire Óg)

2. Kevin Flahive (Douglas), 3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), 4. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

5. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), 6. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam), 7. Matty Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s), 9Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk), 11. Seán Powter (Douglas), 12. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline)

13. Chris Óg Jones (Uibh Laoire), 14. Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), 15. Brian Hurley

(c)(Castlehaven)

Subs

Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues) for P Walsh (47)

Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty) for Meehan (48)

Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for Hurley (52)

Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers) for Powter (59)

Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty) for Fahy (63)

John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for O’Driscoll (65)

Limerick

1. Josh Ryan (Oola)

2. Darren O’Doherty (Newcastlewest), 3. Seán O’Dea (Kilteely Dromkeen), 4. Brian

O’Sullivan (Newcastlewest)

5. Cormac Woulfe (St Senan’s), 6. Cillian Fahy (c)(Dromcollogher Broadford), 7. Paul Maher (Adare)

8. Tommy Childs (Galtee Gaels), 9. Emmet Rigter (Newcastlewest)

10.Bryan Nix (Newcastlewest), 11. Cathal Downes (Kildimo Pallaskenry), 12. James

Naughton (St Senan’s)

13. Peter Nash (Kildimo Pallaskenry), 14. Rob Childs (Galtee Gaels), 15. Danny Neville

(Ballysteen).

Subs

Shane Costelloe (Adare) for Downes (55)

Barry Coleman (Rathkeale) for Woulfe (55)

Jamie Baynham (Monagea) for Nash (59)

Tommy Griffin (Gearld Griffins) for Nix (68)

Ruadhan O’Connor (Newcastlewest) for O’Sullivan (68)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).