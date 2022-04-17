Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 17 April 2022
Advertisement

Limerick show their class in Munster opener as they prove too strong for Cork again

Páirc Uí Chaoimh hosted today’s game.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 17 Apr 2022, 5:39 PM
1 hour ago 8,237 Views 19 Comments
https://the42.ie/5740884
Cork and Limerick players in action.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Cork and Limerick players in action.
Cork and Limerick players in action.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Limerick 2-25

Cork 1-17

ONCE AGAIN THERE was no concealing Limerick’s superiority when they collided on a hurling field with Cork.

Last August it was a victory margin of 16 points as they finished the 2021 championship at the top of the pile, this afternoon it was another emphatic success as they breezed clear by 11 points to issue a powerful statement of intent as the 2022 championship began.

The game began in a blaze of drama. Shane Kingston displayed his tendency to find the net against Limerick again, only 12 seconds had elapsed when he crashed home a goal after a flowing Cork move from the throw-in.

But Limerick showcased their capacity to find the net in the first half. Kyle Hayes, pushed into full-forward in a creative switch by management, notching the first goal in the 15th minute and Aaron Gillane bagging the second before the interval, Cork punished for sloppiness in possession as they emerged from defence.

Cork enjoyed a brief burst after the the interval with four points reeling Limerick in to leave the teams level, 2-9 to 1-12. But John Kiely’s men were in commanding form for the rest of the game as the points flowed and they won with considerable comfort.

More to follow…

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 1-4 (0-2f), Diarmaid Byrnes 0-6 (0-3f), Kyle Hayes 1-1, Geaorid Hegarty 0-3, Cathal O’Neill 0-2, Cian Lynch 0-2, Barry Nash 0-2, Dan Morrissey 0-1, Declan Hannon 0-1, Tom Morrissey 0-1, Pat Ryan 0-1, David Reidy 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-9 (0-8f), Shane Kingston 1-0, Conor Lehane 0-2, Shane Barrett 0-2, Robbie O’Flynn 0-2, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-1, Tim O’Mahony 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties), 2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 18. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh),

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane).

14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry). 15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs

24. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister) for Tom Morrissey (56)

13. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacaa) for O’Donovan (60)

25. Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock) for Hayes (63)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Hegarty (68)

26. Pat Ryan (Doon) for Mulcahy (68)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4.  Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra) 

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain), 7. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 22. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

Subs

12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) for Conor Cahalane (half-time)

18. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers) for O’Donoghue (temp) (41)

O’Donoghue for Damien Cahalane (53

23. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) for Kingston (55)

25. Alan Connolly (Blackrock) for Barrett (55)

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Lehane (60)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie