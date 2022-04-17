Limerick show their class in Munster opener as they prove too strong for Cork again

Limerick 2-25

Cork 1-17

ONCE AGAIN THERE was no concealing Limerick’s superiority when they collided on a hurling field with Cork.

Last August it was a victory margin of 16 points as they finished the 2021 championship at the top of the pile, this afternoon it was another emphatic success as they breezed clear by 11 points to issue a powerful statement of intent as the 2022 championship began.

The game began in a blaze of drama. Shane Kingston displayed his tendency to find the net against Limerick again, only 12 seconds had elapsed when he crashed home a goal after a flowing Cork move from the throw-in.

But Limerick showcased their capacity to find the net in the first half. Kyle Hayes, pushed into full-forward in a creative switch by management, notching the first goal in the 15th minute and Aaron Gillane bagging the second before the interval, Cork punished for sloppiness in possession as they emerged from defence.

Cork enjoyed a brief burst after the the interval with four points reeling Limerick in to leave the teams level, 2-9 to 1-12. But John Kiely’s men were in commanding form for the rest of the game as the points flowed and they won with considerable comfort.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 1-4 (0-2f), Diarmaid Byrnes 0-6 (0-3f), Kyle Hayes 1-1, Geaorid Hegarty 0-3, Cathal O’Neill 0-2, Cian Lynch 0-2, Barry Nash 0-2, Dan Morrissey 0-1, Declan Hannon 0-1, Tom Morrissey 0-1, Pat Ryan 0-1, David Reidy 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-9 (0-8f), Shane Kingston 1-0, Conor Lehane 0-2, Shane Barrett 0-2, Robbie O’Flynn 0-2, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-1, Tim O’Mahony 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

4. Barry Nash (South Liberties), 2. Sean Finn (Bruff), 18. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Declan Hannon (Adare – captain), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsiagh),

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St. Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane).

14. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry). 15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs

24. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister) for Tom Morrissey (56)

13. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacaa) for O’Donovan (60)

25. Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock) for Hayes (63)

17. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Hegarty (68)

26. Pat Ryan (Doon) for Mulcahy (68)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), 4. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 6. Mark Coleman (Blarney – captain), 7. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 9. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 22. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas), 14. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

Subs

12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) for Conor Cahalane (half-time)

18. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers) for O’Donoghue (temp) (41)

O’Donoghue for Damien Cahalane (53

23. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields) for Kingston (55)

25. Alan Connolly (Blackrock) for Barrett (55)

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Lehane (60)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)