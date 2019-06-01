This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 June, 2019
Rebels rout Limerick to book Munster final showdown against Kerry

Ronan McCarthy’s side ran out comfortable winners on Leeside.

By Denis Hurley Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 8:57 PM
16 minutes ago 2,240 Views No Comments
Kevin Flahive and Padraig De Brun go shoulder to shoulder.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Kevin Flahive and Padraig De Brun go shoulder to shoulder.
Kevin Flahive and Padraig De Brun go shoulder to shoulder.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Cork 3-18

Limerick 0-6

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

CORK WILL TAKE on Kerry in the Munster SFC final as a strong start at Páirc Uí Rinn tonight ensured that they disposed of the challenge of Limerick.

Strong favourites to advance to the final, Ronan McCarthy’s side might have fallen behind inside the first minute as Tommie Childs’ run gave Seán McSweeney a goal chance. His effort hit the post, rebounded off goalkeeper Mark White and then struck the crossbar, but Cork were able to clear and from there they pushed on.

After Mark Collins’s opening point from a free, Cork found the net in the fourth minute as Brian Hurley profited from Ruairí Deane’s good delivery and that same pairing combined a minute later to make it 2-1 to 0-0.

Even at that early stage, few in the attendance of 3,128 would have had any doubts about the outcome and Cork added three more points before Deane himself got a goal on 12, debutant Eoghan McSweeney with the pass.

When Paul Kerrigan pointed to make it 3-6 to 0-0 on 20 minutes, all six starting Cork forwards had scored. They did endure 12 scoreless minutes coming up to half-time, in which Séamus O’Carroll got Limerick off the mark with a pair of points, but a 3-8 to 0-2 interval lead was more than healthy for the Rebels, even allowing for a missed penalty, Hurley hitting the post.

Three Collins points further solidified the lead on the resumption and the second half played out in a lower tempo, with Ian Maguire, Matthew Taylor and Stephen Sherlock getting on the scoresheet from Cork while Limerick goalkeeper Donal O’Sullivan landed three long-range dead balls.

Tommie Childs and Killian O'Hanlon Limerick's Tommie Childs and Killian O'Hanlon of Cork compete for a high ball. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Mark Collins 0-9 (0-5 frees), Brian Hurley 2-0, Ruairí Deane 1-0, Eoghan McSweeney 0-3, Matthew Taylor 0-2, Paul Kerrigan, Ian Maguire, Stephen Sherlock, John O’Rourke 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: Donal O’Sullivan 0-3 (0-2 45, 0-1 free), Séamus O’Carroll 0-2, Jamie Lee 0-1 (free).

CORK

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)

3. James Loughrey (Mallow)

4. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

5. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty)

6. Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

7. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

9. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

11. Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

12. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

Subs

21. Aidan Browne (Newmarket) for Loughrey (39)

26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarr’s) for Hurley (45)

25. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers) for O’Rourke (46)

23. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh) for Deane (52)

17. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers) for Clancy (57)

22. Ronan O’Toole (Éire Óg) for Maguire (61)

LIMERICK

1. Donal O’Sullivan (Monaleen)

2. Brian Fleming (Pallasgreen)

3. Seán O’Dea (Kilteely-Dromkeen)

5. Colm McSweeney (Gerald Griffins)

4. Paul Maher (Adare)

6. Iain Corbett (Newcastlewest)

7. Gordon Brown (Na Piarsaigh)

8. Darragh Treacy (St Kieran’s)

9. Tommie Childs (Galtee Gaels)

12. Michael Fitzgibbon (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)

11. Cillian Fahy (Dromcollogher-Broadford)

10. Adrian Enright (Fr Caseys)

13. Seán McSweeney (St Kieran’s)

14. Séamus O’Carroll (Castleknock, Dublin)

15. Jamie Lee (Newcastlewest)

Subs

21. Peter Nash (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) for Enright (half-time)

23. James Naughton (St Senan’s) for Sean McSweeney (half-time)

19. Tony McCarthy (Kildimo-Pallaskenry) for Brown (half-time)

22. Pádraig de Brún (Firies, Kerry) for Fahy (45)

17. Gareth Noonan (Dromcollogher-Broadford) for Colm McSweeney (56)

25. Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh) for Fitzgibbon (56)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

