Cork make two changes for Munster U20 hurling clash with Limerick

CORK HAVE MADE two changes for tomorrow night’s oneills.com Munster U20 hurling championship game against Limerick.

Darragh O’Sullivan is drafted into defence at corner-back and Eoin O’Leary is named at corner-forward, with Cathal McCarthy and Daniel Hogan listed amongst the substitutes.

Both O’Sullivan and O’Leary, All-Ireland minor winners in 2021, came on in last week’s win over Clare in Sixmilebridge, with Glen Rovers forward O’Leary pointing three frees.

Opponents Limerick have yet to name their team for a game that will be streamed live on Sport TG4 YouTube.

Both Cork and Limerick have already qualified from the three-team Group 1 due to their victories over Clare.

This match will determine who tops the group and has a home semi-final against Waterford or Kerry on 27 April. The second-placed side will travel to face Tipperary in Thurles in the other semi-final.

Throw-in tomorrow evening in Páirc Uí Rinn is 7pm.

Cork

1. Brion Saunderson (Midleton)

2. Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), 3. Kevin Lyons (Ballygarvan), 4. Ciarmhac Smyth (Midleton)

5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 6. Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s), 7. Luke Horgan (Glen Rovers)

8. Brian O’Sullivan (Kanturk), 9. Michael Mullins (Whitechurch),

10. Brian Keating (Ballincollig), 11. Ben Cunningham (St Finbarr’s), 12. Denis McSweeney (Blarney)

13. Eoin O’Leary (Glen Rovers), 14. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s – captain), 15. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

Subs